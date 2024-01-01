LG 4K UHD 65'' ThinQ Smart TV with Magic Remote, HDR & webOS

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
*86"UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
My profile
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Sport Alert
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
Access to your favorites
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Cloud Gaming services not available in South Africa.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz/50Hz
VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)
-
Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
4K/2K
-
HLG
4K/2K
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HEVC (Video Decoder)
HD@60P,10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
HD@60P,10bit
-
AV1
HD@60P,10bit
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/Game Genre)
- / Yes / Yes
-
Picture mode (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
9 modes
AUDIO
-
Speaker(sound output)
20W
(10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Optical Output or HP Support Model
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition (Magic remote required)
Yes
-
LG Voice Search (Magic remote required)
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22 Smart TV
-
Magic Remote Control
No (Can be purchased as optional accessory)
-
Room to Room Share
Receiver
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Satellite
DVB-S2
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
2 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (Side)
-
LAN
Rear
-
RF In
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
Spdif (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Rear
-
Wi-Fi
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
V5.0
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC (100-240V) (50-60Hz)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes
PRODUCT DIMENSIONS
-
Dimensions W/O Packaging, W/O Stand
1463 x 850 x 87.8
-
W/O Packaging, W/ Stand
1463 x 910 x 255
-
Product Box Dimensions
1600 x 970 x 190
-
Product Weight W/O packaging WO/Stand
21.3 kg
-
Product Weight W/O packaging W/Stand
21.5 kg
-
Product Weight W/Packaging W/Stand
28.3 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Standard Remote
Yes (Optional Magic remote can be purchased as separate accessory)
-
Batteries
AA x 2EA
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
OSD Language
16 language
(English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans,
Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)
