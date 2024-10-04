Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Programme d'appréciation de LG

Programme d'appréciation de LG

Nous vous présentons un rabais exclusif destiné au personnel militaire, aux premiers intervenants,

aux étudiants,aux enseignants età d’autres personnes admissibles. Grâce à vous « La vie est belle » pour tous.

Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

Vérifiez votre admissibilité, profitez d'une réduction exclusive!

Chez LG, nous croyons au pouvoir des leaders qui inspirent et protègent leur communauté. Que vous soyez un militaire, un professionnel de la santé, un premier intervenant, un éducateur, un étudiant, une personne âgée ou un nouvel arrivant au Canada, nous voulons reconnaître et soutenir votre incidence incroyable.

 

C’est notre façon de vous remercier pour votre dévouement, votre service et votre engagement à rendre le monde meilleur.

Fonctionnement

Réclamez votre rabais exclusif en quelques minutes seulement! Il est facile d’obtenir votre offre.

Si vous êtes admissible au rabais exclusif, appliquez le code de réduction à la caisse pour profiter d’économies instantanées.

 

 

 

Enter your details

Étape 1 

Saisissez vos coordonnées dans la fenêtre contextuelle de SheerID qui sera générée une fois que vous aurez cliqué sur votre groupe/profession ci-dessous

Verify your eligibility

Étape 2

Vérifiez votre admissibilité

Get your 10% off code immediately

Étape 3 

Obtenez immédiatement votre code de réduction de 10 %*

Apply the coupon at checkout

Étape 4 

Saisissez le code au moment du paiement et faites des économies

Qui est admissible au programme
d’appréciation de LG?

Si vous appartenez à l’un des groupes ci-dessous, cliquez sur le lien pour vérifier votre admissibilité au programme d’appréciation de LG.

professionnel de la santé.
Je suis un professionnel de la santé.
Enseignants et professeurs
Je suis un enseignant.
Étudiants
Je suis un étudiant.
Militaire.
Je suis militaire.
Premiers intervenants
Je suis premier intervenant.
Nouveaux arrivants
Je suis un nouvel arrivant.
PROGRAMME D’APPRÉCIATION DE LG. C’est notre façon de vous remercier pour votre dévouement, votre service et votre engagement à rendre le monde meilleur.
personne âgée.
Je suis une personne âgée (50 ans et plus).
Foire aux questions

Q.

Suis-je admissible à ce rabais?

R.

Si vous appartenez à l’un des groupes énumérés ci-dessous/ci-dessus, nous vous recommandons de vérifier votre admissibilité en cliquant sur le lien correspondant à chaque groupe.

Q.

Puis-je combiner ce rabais à d’autres promotions? 

R.

Oui. Une fois que vous aurez vérifié votre admissibilité, vous pourrez immédiatement utiliser le coupon de réduction. Veuillez utiliser le coupon au moment du paiement pour profiter du rabais exclusif.

Q.

Certains produits sont-ils exclus de cette offre? 

R.

Le coupon de réduction est applicable à tous les produits du magasin en ligne de marque LG sur LG.ca.

Q.

Puis-je utiliser ce rabais plus d’une fois? 

R.

Le coupon de réduction ne peut être utilisé qu’une seule fois. Un nouveau coupon peut être généré tous les 30 jours une fois que vous avez vérifié votre admissibilité.

 

Q.

Je ne trouve pas la réponse à ma question. À qui puis-je demander de l’aide?

R.

Pour toute question relative à votre vérification, veuillez communiquer avec le service clientèle de SheerID au moyen de notre Centre d’aide. Pour toute question relative à l’utilisation de votre rabais, veuillez communiquer avec notre service clientèle. 

 

Consultez les conditions générales pour connaître les détails.

 

Q.

Qu’est-ce que SheerID?

R.

Nous nous sommes associés à SheerID, un service tiers, pour confirmer votre admissibilité à cette offre grâce à son processus de vérification. Pour en savoir plus sur le processus de vérification, cliquez ici :

 

 

Consultez les conditions générales pour connaître les détails.