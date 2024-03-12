Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Counter-Depth MAXMC de 20 pi³ de profondeur comptoir à trois portes avec porte à deux battants et distributeur d’eau et de glaçons, 33 po

Counter-Depth MAX<sup>MC</sup> de 20 pi³ de profondeur comptoir à trois portes avec porte à deux battants et distributeur d’eau et de glaçons, 33 po

Qu'est-ce que la profondeur de comptoir?

En toute simplicité

Moins profonds, les réfrigérateurs à profondeur de comptoir de LG s’alignent sur votre comptoir et vos armoires pour une intégration tout en élégance, à moindre prix.

Respectueux de l'environnement

Respectueux de l'environnement

Certifié Energy Starᴹᴰ, ce qui signifie qu'il utilise moins d'énergie que le requièrent les normes fédérales actuelles.

Tranquillité d’esprit intégrée

Tranquillité d’esprit intégrée

Vous pouvez maintenant sélectionner les électroménagers de LG enregistrés lorsque vous téléchargez l’application ThinQMD et connecter votre appareil intelligent. Obtenez des conseils d’entretien et des rapports d’utilisation recommandés pour optimiser le fonctionnement de vos appareils. De plus, vous recevrez des alertes pour des problèmes potentiels avant qu’ils ne surviennent.
Caractéristique clé

  • Total du volume (pi³)

    20,2

  • Dimensions de l’emballage (L x H x P, pouces)

    34 7/16" x 70 13/16" x 32 7/8"

  • Consommation d’énergie (kWh/année)

    678

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur intelligent à inversion

  • InstaView

    Non

  • Porte dans la porte

    Non

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • finir (porte)

    Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches

Toutes les spécifications

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE BASE

  • Marque

    LG

  • Type de produit

    Portes françaises (3 portes)

  • Profondeur standard/de comptoir

    Profondeur de comptoir

CODE À BARRE

  • Code à barre

    195174063897

CAPACITÉ

  • Total du volume (pi³)

    20,2

  • Volume du congélateur (pi³)

    6,6

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (pi³)

    13,6

COMMANDES ET AFFICHAGE

  • Écran à DEL interne

    Écran à DEL

  • Avertisseur de porte

    Oui

  • Gel express

    Oui

  • Écran DEL externe

    Écran tactile

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids du produit (lb)

    242,5

  • Profondeur sans la porte (po)

    24 13/16"

  • Profondeur sans la poignée (po)

    28 3/4"

  • Profondeur avec la poignée (po)

    31 1/4"

  • Poids brut (lb)

    260

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus du caisson (po)

    68 5/8"

  • Hauteur à la charnière ou à la décoration de couvercle de porte (po)

    69 15/16"

  • Dégagement pour l’installation

    Arrière 2 po

  • Dimensions de l’emballage (L x H x P, pouces)

    34 7/16" x 70 13/16" x 32 7/8"

  • DIMENSIONS DE L'APPAREIL (L x H x P)

    32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 28 3/4"

  • Profondeur totale avec la porte ouverte à 90° (po)

    42"

  • Largeur avec la porte ouverte à 90° sans la poignée (po)

    36 11/16"

  • Largeur avec la porte ouverte à 90° avec la poignée (po)

    41 5/8"

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • Door Cooling+

    Non

  • Charnières de porte à fermeture automatique

    Oui (porte gauche uniquement)

  • Porte dans la porte

    Non

  • InstaView

    Non

  • Mode sabbat

    Oui

COMPARTIMENT DE CONGÉLATEUR

  • Type de porte

    Tiroir coulissant

  • Séparateur de tiroir

    Oui

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    Organisation à 2 niveaux

  • Tiroir en plastique DuraBase

    Oui

SYSTÈME DE DISTRIBUTION D’EAU ET DE GLAÇONS

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    Non

  • Machine à glaçons automatique

    Oui (dans l’armoire, installée en usine)

  • Production de glaçons quotidienne (lb)

    2,3 / 3,0 (IcePlus)

  • Témoin du distributeur

    Non

  • Machine à glaçons double

    Oui (cubes de glace)

  • Machine à glaçons_Manuelle

    Non

  • Capacité de stockage de glaçons (lb)

    N/A

  • Distributeur d’eau et de glaçons

    Glace pilée et cubes de glace

  • Nom du modèle du filtre à eau

    LT1000P

  • Système de filtration d’eau

    Non

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Type de poignée

    Poignée dissimulée

  • Porte arrondie

    Plate

  • Extérieur résistant aux empreintes et aux taches

    Non

  • finir (porte)

    Acier inoxydable résistant aux taches

  • Conduit plat en métal (Metal Fresh)

    Non

COMPARTIMENT MULTIPIÈCE

  • Tiroir convertible

    Non

  • Tiroir complètement convertible

    Non

PERFORMANCE

  • Consommation d’énergie (kWh/année)

    678

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur intelligent à inversion

COMPARTIMENT DE RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Éclairage du réfrigérateur

    DEL sur le dessus

  • en mouvement panier de porte

    Non

  • Balconnet_Transparent

    6

  • Tablette en porte-à-faux

    Non

  • Tablette_Pliante

    Non

  • Tablette_Verre trempé

    4 divisibles

  • Bac à légumes

    Oui (2)

  • Grand tiroir garde-manger

    Non

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • Service à la clientèle proactif

    Non

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • Ver. de Smart Learner

    Non

