Téléviseur intelligent QNED 4K QNED89 de 98 po 2024 de LG

A cursor clicks on Sports and the screen fades into a Sports homepage with the text "Register your favorite team/player for more information about league standing, game schedules or any other updates," and "Popular league list." Five thumbnails are labeled as Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket, and Ice Hockey. The screen fades back, the cursor clicks on Game, and the screen fades into a Game homepage with the text "Immerse yourself in a game on the large screen. You can play games and check out the latest gameplay videos." The image shows buttons labeled Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, and Recently played. The following logos are displayed: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube, and Twitch.