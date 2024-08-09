Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

N’attendez pas! Livraison express

N’attendez pas!
Livraison express

Les produits de LG livrés directement à votre porte, plus rapidement.

Seulement pour les produits admissibles.

Détails
Termes et conditions

Obtenez vos nouveaux produits de LG plus rapidement grâce à la nouvelle livraison express.

Une livraison plus rapide, c’est une plus grande flexibilité. Plus besoin de planifier vos journées en fonction de la livraison de votre nouvel appareil. Grâce à la livraison express, vous pouvez avoir l’esprit tranquille en sachant que tout ce dont vous avez besoin est en route. 

*Des frais de livraison supplémentaires s’appliquent. Consultez les conditions générales.

bus

Qu’est-ce que la livraison express?

Découvrez LG plus rapidement grâce à notre NOUVELLE livraison express. Notre objectif est de vous faire parvenir vos produits le plus rapidement possible; c’est pourquoi nous sommes ravis d’offrir la livraison express aux clients du magasin en ligne de marque de LG dans certaines régions du Grand Toronto et du Grand Vancouver*. Désormais, vous pouvez recevoir votre achat de LG dans un délai d’un à deux jours ouvrables à compter de la date de votre commande!

 

*Saisissez votre code postal pour vérifier la disponibilité.
calender

Quand l’achat avec livraison express est-il livré?

Le délai de livraison dépend du jour de la semaine et de l’heure à laquelle la commande est passée.

Si votre commande est passée en matinée du lundi au jeudi, elle sera livrée le jour suivant. Si votre commande est passée après 12 h le jeudi, elle sera livrée le lundi suivant. Si votre commande est passée après 12 h un vendredi, un jour de fin de semaine, ou un jour férié, votre colis sera livré dans les deux jours ouvrables suivants. 
dustbin

Quels sont les produits de LG admissibles à la livraison express?

Lorsque vous recherchez un article admissible à la livraison express, il vous suffit de saisir votre code postal lorsque le système vous le demande pour voir vos options de livraison. Si votre article ou votre région n’est pas admissible à la livraison express, vous ne verrez pas cette option. Lorsqu’un article avec livraison admissible à la livraison express est sélectionné, cette option sera ajoutée à votre panier en même temps que l’article.

Magasinez sur le site LG.ca et profitez de notre nouvelle livraison express dès aujourd’hui! 

*Livraison prioritaire. Nous nous efforcerons, dans la mesure commercialement raisonnable, de livrer votre en 1 ou 2 jours ouvrables. Les commandes avant midi du lundi au jeudi, arriveront le jour ouvrable suivant (mardi à vendredi). Les commandes passées après midi HE le jeudi seront livrées le lundi suivant avant 17 h HE. Les commandes passés après midi HE le vendredi, pendant la fin de semaine , seront livrées dans les deux jours suivants le passage de la commande. LG ne peut pas être tenue responsable des délais de livraison ou si votre commande est retardée suite à des problèmes avec votre méthode de paiement. Le coût de la livraison prioritaire est présenté au moment de passer à la caisse. Si une livraison prioritaire ne peut être offerte dans votre région, vous ne pourrez pas la sélectionner au moment de passer à la caisse. La livraison prioritaire n’est offerte que pour les produits suivants : laveuses, sécheuses, WashTower, Styler, réfrigérateurs, cuisinières, hottes, surfaces de cuisson, fours muraux et lave-vaisselle (chacun un « gros électroménager ») et les téléviseurs de 55 po ou plus grands.

 

Votre guichet unique – LG.ca

Découvrez la différence de magasiner directement sur LG.ca!

Se connecter​ Rejoignez-nous​

Coupon de bienvenue

Les nouveaux membres de LG peuvent utiliser le coupon de bienvenue pour leur prochain achat de plus de 500 $.

Installation gratuite

Bénéficiez de services de connexion gratuits pour les produits sélectionnés.

Ramassage gratuit

Nous nous chargeons de ramasser vos vieux électroménagers.

 

Financement à 0%*

Paiements abordables sans intérêts.

Livraison Gratuite

Faites vos achats sans tracas grâce à la livraison gratuite.**

Besoin d'aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous fournir tout l’aide dont vous avez besoin​.

Obtenir de l’aide\ Sotien