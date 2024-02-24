Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Aspiradora Inalámbrica LG CordZero™ All-in-one con ThinQ™

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Aspiradora Inalámbrica LG CordZero™ All-in-one con ThinQ™

A9T-ULTRA

Aspiradora Inalámbrica LG CordZero™ All-in-one con ThinQ™

La manera perfecta de vaciar el contenedor, sin tocar el polvo

El contenedor se vacía automáticamente cuando se conecta a la estación de carga, lo que ahorra tiempo y la molestia de que el polvo se esparza por todos lados. Vaciado higiénico sin esfuerzo.

*Las imágenes del producto en la imagen y el video tienen fines ilustrativos únicamente y pueden diferir del producto real.

Sistema de filtración de 3 pasos

El sistema de filtración captura el polvo fino y lo retiene, manteniendo el sistema funcionando eficientemente.

Luz LED UVC

El LED UVC se activa en la capa superior de polvo dentro de la bolsa para inhibir el crecimiento bacteriano, dejando su hogar más limpio.

*La prueba fue realizada por KRIBS, de acuerdo con el protocolo de LG Electronics. La bolsa de polvo de la torre All-in-One (nº de modelo: VDS-ST1*U) se llenó con polvo doméstico simulado, según la norma IEC 628852 7.2.2.3 y bacterias (Estafilococo aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, bacilos de la neumonía, Escherichia coli-aproximadamente 107  UFC/ ml para cada bacteria de prueba)El chalet cultivado se sitúa en 9 lugares representativos encima del polvo. Después de hacer funcionar el LED UVC durante 2 horas, se comparó el número de bacterias vivas con el chalet no tratado [Condiciones de ensayo: (23 ± 2) °C, (45 ±5) % H.R.].

*La bolsa de polvo debe sustituirse cuando el indicador de la pantalla parpadea. LG recomienda sustituir la bolsa de polvo cada 3 meses para garantizar un rendimiento óptimo e inhibir el crecimiento bacteriano.

*La tasa de inhibición del crecimiento bacteriano puede variar en función de las condiciones ambientales reales.

Explicación motor smart inverter

Diseño elegante con estilo e inteligente

 El diseño de la estación de carga y limpieza, no solo es elegante, además, almacena, carga y vacía el contenedor en un solo equipo.

Explicación bateria dual

Que nada te detenga

Batería DUAL, limpia y carga al mismo tiempo.

La aspiradora CordZero ofrece rendimiento continuo con duración de hasta 120 minutos gracias a sus dos baterías incluídas.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas internas de LG, el tiempo de funcionamiento de cada modo (Normal, Encendido y Turbo) es de hasta 120 minutos, 60 minutos y 14 minutos, respectivamente. Estos tiempos de funcionamiento se aplican cuando se utilizan dos baterías, una de las cuales se carga en la aspiradora y la otra se carga directamente en la estación de carga. Con una batería (batería se cargada directamente en la estación de carga), el tiempo de funcionamiento en cada modo - Normal, Encendido y Turbo - - es de hasta 60 min, 30 min y 7 min, respectivamente. El tiempo de funcionamiento real puede reducirse cuando se utiliza la boquilla Power Drive con motor y también puede variar en función del entorno operativo y las horas de uso.

*La prueba se realizó a temperatura ambiente (26°C, 78.8°F ), sin boquilla y con el Wi-Fi encendido.

Aspira y trapea al mismo tiempo.

Limpieza rápida y eficaz. La boquilla de trapeado Power Mop de LG ahorra tiempo al permitirle aspirar y trapear las superficies al mismo tiempo. La boquilla de trapeado Power Mop tiene un motor dual que gira para recoger el polvo y la suciedad en superficies duras, y un sistema de suministro de agua automático que mantiene niveles adecuados de humedad en las almohadillas de trapeado.

*Las imágenes del producto en la imagen y el video tienen fines ilustrativos únicamente y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Prueba realizada por Intertek con el procedimiento de prueba ofrecido por LG. El contenido de agua en las almohadillas del Power Drive Mop estaba en modo Normal. El contenido de agua en las almohadillas Power Drive Mop fue del 85% en modo alto y de más del 80% en modo bajo mientras limpiaba 44㎡ durante 30 minutos en modo normal. El contenido de agua puede variar según el entorno operativo.

Explicación suministro de agua

Controla las funciones con el pulgar, con un solo toque

Al momento de presionar el botón +, es posible aspirar y limpiar con trapeador al mismo tiempo.

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Alto poder de succión

Potente succión que filtra el polvo y limpia superficies en menos tiempo. Proporcionando una limpieza profunda y eficiente en cada espacio.

*Las imágenes del producto en la imagen y el video tienen fines ilustrativos únicamente y pueden diferir del producto real.

*La prueba realizada por SLG se basó en A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8. El A9 Kompressor™ se probó en modo Turbo con una batería completamente cargada y un contenedor para el polvo vacío. La potencia de succión máxima se calculó mediante el grado de vacío (kPa), que se midió durante 10 segundos en cada punto de medición. La potencia de succión real puede variar según el entorno operativo. El A9 Kompressor™ fue probado sin tubo telescópico ni boquillas.

Explicación motor smart inverter

Ofrecemos una tecnología de limpieza potente y duradera

El Motor Smart Inverter Motor™ y el Axial Turbo Cyclone™ crean un potente rendimiento de succión en cada espacio.

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Sistema de filtración de 5 pasos

Filtra un promedio del 99,999 % de partículas de 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛

Filtros extraíbles para un fácil mantenimiento

Retira y limpia fácilmente el filtro y el sistema ciclónico para mantener la aspiradora funcionando de la mejor manera.

*La prueba realizada por SLG se basó en IEC 62885-2 y EN 60312-1, la capacidad de retención de polvo con un tamaño de partícula de 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛ en modo Turbo se probó y obtuvo un promedio de 99,999 % (grado 'excelente', 5 estrellas). . La capacidad de retención de polvo puede variar según el entorno operativo.

explicación kompressor

Comprime el polvo y pelo de mascotas en el contenedor para vaciar con menos frecuencia*

El LG KOMPRESSOR™ le ofrece hasta 2,4 veces más espacio en el contenedor, lo que significa mayor capacidad de almacenamiento y menos tiempo para vaciar el contenedor.

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas internas de LG observadas por Intertek. La capacidad del receptáculo A9 Kompressor™ se probó en modo Turbo. El pelo de gato (Maine Coon) se succionó y comprimió mediante la función de compresión manual repetidamente hasta que alcanzó la capacidad del receptáculo. La eficiencia de compresión 2,4x" se calculó comparando el peso del pelo de gato comprimido con el peso del pelo de gato no comprimido (ambos con el mismo volumen). La capacidad real del receptáculo (eficiencia de compresión) puede variar según el entorno operativo.

explicación kompressor

LG ThinQ™

Brinda una limpieza más inteligente y potencia constante

ThinQ™ garantiza que su CordZero™ A9 Kompressor funcione al máximo, día tras día.

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Para usar ThinQ™, A9 Kompressor™ debe estar conectado a Wi-Fi a través de la aplicación LG ThinQ. La aplicación 'LG ThinQ™ se puede descargar desde Google Play Store o Apple App Store en cualquier teléfono inteligente. Las instrucciones detalladas se encuentran en LG ThinQ™. Consulte la guía de la aplicación. Es posible que la aplicación LG ThinQ™ no funcione correctamente en algunos modelos de teléfonos inteligentes. Verifique la compatibilidad de las versiones de software (Android OS 5.0 o superior, iOS 10.0 o superior)

Fácil limpieza sin esfuerzo

Boquilla Wide Slim LED™

Filtros extraíbles para un fácil mantenimientoBoquilla Power Mini™

*Las imágenes del producto son sólo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Según los resultados de las pruebas internas de LG, la cantidad de vibraciones por minuto varía según el entorno operativo y las horas de uso.

Diseño limpio e innovador

Ahorra espacio y da un toque de elegancia al mismo tiempoe

explicación ahorra espacio

*Muestra las aspiradoras desde varios ángulos colocadas en un espacio de un interior moderno.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ACCESORIOS BÁSICOS

  • Cepillo de limpieza

  • Herramienta combinada

  • Herramienta para hendiduras

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (Modo Turbo + Boquilla)

    6

  • Baterías incluidas (Cant.)

    2 (Doble)

  • Tipo de Batería

    Iones de Litio

  • Tiempo de carga (min/batería)

    240

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (modo normal)

    60

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (Modo Normal + Boquilla)

    40

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (Modo encendido)

    30

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (Modo encendido + boquilla)

    20

  • Tiempo máximo de funcionamiento (min/batería) (Modo Turbo)

    7

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS (LIMPIADOR)

  • Peso ( kg )

    2,6

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnxAlxPr mm)

    250 x 870 x 260

  • Altura del producto (mm) (Máx)

    1 120

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS (TORRE)

  • Peso ( kg )

    10,1

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnxAlxPr mm)

    256 x 1 009 x 298

CARACTERÍSTICAS (LIMPIADOR)

  • Indicador de alarma del ciclo de limpieza del filtro

  • Sistema de filtrado en 5 pasos

  • AEROSCIENCIA

  • Indicador del estado de la batería

  • Carga y almacenamiento

    Torre todo en uno

  • Indicador de objetos obstruidos

  • Convertir a portátil

  • Tecnología de ciclon

    Turbo ciclón axial

  • Doble fuente de energía

  • Tecnología Kompressor

  • Motor Smart Inverter

  • Tubo telescópico (4 longitudes)

  • Control táctil de pulgar

  • Tipo

    Inalámbrico + de mano (2en1)

  • Filtros lavables

CARACTERÍSTICAS (TORRE)

  • Indicador de alarma del ciclo de sustitución de la bolsa de polvo

  • Sistema de filtración en 3 pasos

  • Almacenamiento de accesorios

  • Torre todo en uno

  • Soporte de carga con vaciado automático

  • Indicador de estado de la batería auxiliar

  • Controles táctiles interactivos

  • LED UVC

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color del cuerpo ( Limpiador)

    Calming Beige

  • Color del cuerpo (Torre)

    Calming Beige

BOQUILLAS

  • Boquilla para trapeador

  • Boquilla para ropa de cama

    No

  • Boquilla para pelo de mascotas

  • Boquilla delgada para suelos duros

    No

  • Boquilla univeral ( multisuperficie)

OTRAS HERRRAMIENTAS Y ACCESORIOS

  • Prefiltro adicional

  • Bolsa de accesorios

    No

  • Boquilla desmontable y almacenamiento de almohadillas para trapeador

    No

  • Extensión de manguera alargadora

    No

  • Filtro de escape adicional

    No

  • Herramienta flexible para hendiduras

    No

  • Herramienta para suciedad difícil

    No

  • Herramienta para colchones

    No

  • Almohadillas para trapeador (Cant.)

    4

  • Herramienta multi - ángulo

    No

  • Depósito de agua (vaso medidor) para boquilla de trapeador

RENDIMIENTO (LIMPIEZA)

  • Capacidad del depósito de polvo (L)

    0,44

  • Capacidad del depósito de polvo (L) (comprimido)

    1,056

  • Potencia máxima de succión (W)

    210

  • Modo encendido

    Normal / Enendido / Turbo

RENDIMIENTO (TORRE)

  • Capacidad de la bolsa (L)

    2,5

  • Tiempo del ciclo de vaciado

    45

  • Modo de vaciado

    Auto / Manual

  • Consumo de energía (A) (Cargando)

    1,15

  • Consumo de energía (A) (En limpieza)

    0,4

  • Consumo de energía (W) (En limpieza)

    1 700

TECNOLOGÍA INTELIGENTE

  • Guía de limpieza del filtro

  • Historial de limpieza

  • Alarma del ciclo de limpieza del filtro

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Conectividad ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

A9T-ULTRA

Aspiradora Inalámbrica LG CordZero™ All-in-one con ThinQ™