Barra de Sonido LG S75Q

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

S75Q

Vista frontal con altavoz trasero
Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES GENERALES

Tipo de producto

Soundbar

Color

Black

GENERAL

Canales

3.1.2ch

Potencia de Salida

380W

CONVENIENCIA

Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App (ios/android)

Si (iOS/Android OS)

Reproducción de archivos de Smart Phone

Si

NSU(Network Software Update)

Si (FOTA)

Controle con su control remoto de TV

Si

Sound Sync

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

Power on/off Automatico

Si Bluetooth (LG TV), Optical

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

Si (APP)

SIMPLINK

Si

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Si

Woofer Level

Si (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

Mute

Si

Auto Dimmer

Si

USB Host

Si

Bluetooth Stand-By

Si

MODOS DE SONIDO

Hi-Res Audio

Si (24bit/96kHz)

Sound Effect

Si

Standard

Si

Music

Si (con MERIDIAN)

Bass Blast

Si

Movie / DTS Virtual X

Si

Meridian

Si

User EQ

Si

Night Mode

Si

Dynamic Range Control

Si (App)

Auto Volume Leveler

Si (App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

LPCM

Si

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dolby TrueHD

Si

Dolby Digital Plus

Si

Dolby Digital

Si

DTS Digital Surround

Si

DTS-HD Master Audio

Si

DTS-HD High Resolution

Si

FLAC

Si (usb)

OGG

Si (usb)

WAV

Si (usb)

MP3

Si (usb)

WMA

Si (usb)

AAC / AAC+

Si (USB)

POTENCIA DE SALIDA

Total

380W

Frontal

30W X 2

Central

30W

Top

35W x 2

Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

24bit/96kHz

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

Optical

SÍ (1)

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4)

Si In(1)/Out(1)

HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through In/ Out)

Si In (1) / Out (1)

USB

Si

Bluetooth Versión

4.2

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Power Off Consumption (Principal)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Principal)

38W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

38W

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Principal)

890 x 65 x 119

Tamaño (A x A x P) mm (Subwoofer)

180 x 394 x 290

Peso Neto (Principal)

3.79Kg

Peso Neto (Subwoofer)

5.8Kg

ACCESORIOS

Owners Manual

Si

Remote Control Unit

RAV21

Batteries

AA x 2

Tarjeta de Garantía

Si

Cable HDMI

Si

Wall Mount Bracket

Si

