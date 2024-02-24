About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Control de Brillo Inteligente

Sensor de brillo automático

Control de brillo inteligente

La luminosidad de la pantalla se ajusta automáticamente conforme a su nivel de iluminación envolvente. El brillo aumenta en la luz para una mejor visibilidad, mientras que disminuye en la oscuridad para reducir el consumo de energía.
Clear View: Gafas de sol polarizadas
QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

Clear View: Gafas de sol polarizadas

Tecnología FPR (Film-type Patterned Retarder) incorporada con un QWP que permite una clara visibilidad cuando el espectador usa lentes de sol polarizados.

Color real, vista amplia

Tecnología del panel IPS

Color real, vista amplia

La tecnología IPS proporciona un mejor control de los cristales líquidos, lo que a su vez permite ver la pantalla prácticamente desde cualquier ángulo.
Revestimiento de protección

Revestimiento de protección

Durante el mantenimiento, el producto se puede exponer al polvo y al agua indiferentemente. El revestimiento conformado sobre todas las placas del circuito principal elimina tales problemas protegiéndolo del polvo, polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

Protección Contra el polvo y la Humedad

Diseño IP56

Protección contra el polvo y la humedad

La serie XE está sellada con el diseño IP56 que garantiza un funcionamiento confiable. Además de ser a prueba de agua es impermeable ante los efectos perjudiciales del sol, lluvia, nieve, polvo y viento.

Circulación de aire efectiva

Solución de manejo térmico

Circulación de aire efectiva

Ofrece una confiabilidad superior en altas temperaturas. La tecnología patentada de manejo térmico enfría de manera eficaz el calor generado por cada parte del producto, evitando que ingrese el aire exterior.
Protege Contra Impactos Externos

Protege contra impactos externos

Vidrio frontal templado y laminado que garantiza una óptima protección desde las extremidades exteriores, permitiendo mínimo daño a causa de impactos externos.

*9,5 mm (75"), 7,5 mm (55") * La imagen es solo para fines ilustrativos.

Monitorización Web y Móvil

Gerente de control integrado

Monitorización web y móvil

La monitorización web integrada fácil de controlar en todo momento en el panel permite diagnosticar una variedad de parámetros en tiempo real mediante sensores de temperatura, píxeles, puertas, luz ambiental y giroscopios.
Accesorios Aplicables de Soporte
Configuración opcional

Accesorios aplicables de soporte

Soporte opcional para permitir que el panel se sostenga libremente y facilite el manejo del cable.

Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

Recibe soporte

Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

Recibe soporte

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.