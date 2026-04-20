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Wall Mounted, espejo Artcool, 9 kBTU

Wall Mounted, espejo Artcool, 9 kBTU

Wall Mounted, espejo Artcool, 9 kBTU

ARNU09GSJR4
Vista frontal de Wall Mounted, espejo Artcool, 9 kBTU ARNU09GSJR4
Vista frontal de Wall Mounted, espejo Artcool, 9 kBTU ARNU09GSJR4

Funciones principales

  • Enfriamiento y calentamiento rápidos (Jet Cool)
  • Ionizador + esterilización y desodorización
  • Control wifi con ThinQ
  • Función inteligente_Limpieza automática
Más

Control wifi con ThinQ

Controla tu aire acondicionado en cualquier momento y lugar con la aplicación "ThinQ".

Auto Cleaning

La unidad dispone de una función de autolimpieza que seca el intercambiador de calor antes de limpiar el interior.

Ionizador

El potente ionizador protege de los malos olores y reduce la acumulación de Escherichia coli y Staphylococcus en las superficies, con más de 32 millones de iones*, crea un entorno más seguro y limpio.

Jet Cool

Los aires acondicionados LG dan un flujo de aire optimizado de alta velocidad, lo que hace que las habitaciones se enfríen más rápido y que el aire frío circule uniformemente en cualquier dirección. 

* Las especificaciones pueden variar para cada modelo.

* En función de las condiciones experimentales.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN

  • Líquido (mm [inch])

    Φ6.35 (1/4)

  • Gas (mm [inch])

    Φ12.7 (1/2)

CAPACIDAD DE ENFRIAMIENTO

  • Nominal (kW)

    2.80

DIMENSIONES

  • Netos (Ancho x Alto x Profundidad) (mm)

    837 x 308 x 192

CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN

  • Nominal (kW)

    3.20

VENTILADOR INTERNO

  • Tasa de flujo de aire (enfriamiento, [SH]/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 7.8 / 7.2 / 5.9

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • No. 1

    50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

PRODUCTO

  • Tipo

    Wall Mounted

NIVEL DE POTENCIA DE SONIDO (UNIDAD INTERIOR)

  • Refrigeración ([SH]/H/M/L) (dB[A])

    - / 48 / 46 / 42

  • Calefacción ([SH]/H/M/L) (dB[A])

    - / 48 / 46 / 42

NÍVEL DE PRESIÓN SONORA (UNIDAD INTERNA)

  • Refrigeración ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 34 / 32 / 28

  • Calefacción ((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 34 / 32 / 28

PESO

  • Líquido (kg)

    9.2

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.