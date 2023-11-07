About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla LED Flexible

El LED se instala para que coincida con la barandilla curva del centro comercial y la flexión de una gran columna de forma ondulada única. La pantalla LED muestra el anuncio de las rebajas de temporada.

*Todas las imágenes en esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Ambos Walls del pasillo interior son curvas y los LED están instalados a lo largo de toda la pared.

Con un diseño especialmente flexible LDM (módulo de pantalla LED) la serie LCCM admite una curvatura cóncava y convexa real de 611R. La serie LCCM también amplía en gran medida la flexibilidad del diseño, brindando a los usuarios la capacidad de crear verdaderas pantallas curvas.

 

LEDs with unique shapes such as tornadoes are installed in an exhibition space.

Pantalla LED Creativa

A diferencia de la pantalla LED convencional, la serie LCCM se libera de la forma rectangular, lo que permite diseñarla en varias formas para mostrar contenido altamente creativo en la pantalla. Además, la separación de la PDU (unidad de alimentación y datos) del gabinete brinda mucha libertad y ventajas para las instalaciones creativas.

Fácil Instalación y Mantenimiento

El liviano y fácil manejo del LDM (módulo de pantalla LED) facilita la instalación. Además, con varios factores que incluyen imanes y pasadores de posicionamiento, los instaladores pueden instalar y desmontar fácilmente la pantalla LED con una herramienta dedicada, lo que facilita su manejo.

El 'Imán', 'Punto de montaje (roscas M3)' y 'Pasadores de posición' en el gabinete están ampliadas.

Compatibilidad con las soluciones de Sofware de LG

Impulsada por el controlador del sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LCCM es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidos SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas.

"El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie LCCM instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie LCCM sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG."

*La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
*Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temp. , LED Power)
*Disponible cuando se usa con controlador CVCA.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del modelo

LCCM019-GN

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

-

Material del bastidor

-

Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

-

Superficie del bastidor (m2)

-

Planitud del bastidor (mm)

-

Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

320x160

Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

168x84

N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

-

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

275,625

Configuración de píxeles

Single SMD

Distancia entre píxeles

1.9

Acceso al servicio

Front

Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

-

Peso por módulo (kg)

0.55

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

-

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

Uniformidad del brillo

0.97

Temperatura del color (K)

3,200~9,300

Uniformidad del color

±0.003Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

5,000:1

Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

800

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

160

Ángulo de visión (vertical)

160

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

50 / 60

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

41

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

123

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

2,457

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

12

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

36

Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

720

Alimentación (V)

100 to 240

Tasa de actualización (Hz)

1,920

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

Índice IP Frontal

IP30

Índice IP Trasero

IP30

Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

100,000

Humedad de funcionamiento

10~90%RH

Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

-10℃ to +45℃

ESTÁNDAR

Certificación

CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

Entorno

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

Controlador

CVCA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

Corte de esquina a 90 grados

X

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.