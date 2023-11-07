About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Cinta LED para exteriores

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Cinta LED para exteriores

GREF100-GN

Cinta LED para exteriores

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Cinta LED para exteriores

Se está jugando un partido de béisbol en un estadio de béisbol lleno de gente. En el estadio, los LED de Ribbon Board están instalados alrededor de las paredes de cada piso, y la pantalla muestra anuncios de cerveza.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

La serie GREF tiene un brillo de 6.000 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso con luz intensa.

Visibilidad excepcional

Con un potente brillo de 6000 nits, esta pantalla superbrillante sobresale en exteriores incluso bajo la luz directa del sol, captando la atención al instante y entregando contenido de manera efectiva.

La gran pantalla LED cerca de las gradas del estadio está siendo filmada con cámara. Aunque el contenido es idéntico, la pantalla convencional muestra barras negras mientras que la serie GREF es claramente visible al igual que la pantalla original.

Reproducción fluida en movimiento dinámico

La serie GREF con una alta frecuencia de actualización de 7680 Hz brinda a los espectadores una vista más clara al reducir las barras negras, el desenfoque y el parpadeo que comúnmente ocurren durante la reproducción de video.

La escala de grises de la pantalla de 8 bits no es suave y el color se expresa de forma poco natural porque los pasos se distinguen, mientras que la pantalla de 16 bits expresa el color suavemente con un nivel de escala de grises más alto.

Expresión detallada de la profundidad del color

El procesamiento de color de 16 bits proporciona un nivel de escala de grises más alto, que muestra sin problemas diferentes profundidades y densidades de colores sin distorsión, mostrando así un contenido más realista y sofisticado.

El gabinete con certificación IP65 permite que la serie GREF funcione bien incluso en climas lluviosos.

Diseño resistente y confirable a la intemperie

Tanto la parte delantera como la trasera de la carcasa de la unidad cuentan con la certificación IP65, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable que no se ve afectado por los factores ambientales exteriores, como el clima húmedo y el polvo.

Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions

Cuando se conecta con el controlador del sistema CVEA de LG, la serie GREF es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidos SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio correctamente.

"El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie GREF instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie GREF sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG".

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
* Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temp. , LED Power)
* La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar en las diferentes versiones de webOS.
* El servicio SuperSign CMS debe comprarse por separado.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del modelo

GREF100-GN

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

800x900x130

Material del bastidor

Aluminum

Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

80x90

Superficie del bastidor (m2)

0.72

Planitud del bastidor (mm)

±1.0

Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

400x300

Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

40x30

N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

2X3

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

10,000

Configuración de píxeles

Single SMD

Distancia entre píxeles

10

Acceso al servicio

Top

Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

22

Peso por módulo (kg)

1.65

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

30.56

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

Uniformidad del brillo

0.97

Temperatura del color (K)

3,200~9,300

Uniformidad del color

±0.05Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

7,000:1

Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

6,000

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

160

Ángulo de visión (vertical)

105

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

50 / 60

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

683

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

1,706

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

2,368

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

200

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

500

Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

694

Alimentación (V)

100 to 240

Tasa de actualización (Hz)

7,680

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

Índice IP Frontal

IP65

Índice IP Trasero

IP65

Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

100,000

Humedad de funcionamiento

0~90%RH

Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

-30℃ to +50℃

ESTÁNDAR

Certificación

CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

Entorno

RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

Controlador

CVEA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

Corte de esquina a 90 grados

O

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.