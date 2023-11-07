About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla LED Ultraligera serie GSCD069

Pantalla LED Ultraligera serie GSCD069

GSCD069-GN

Pantalla LED Ultraligera serie GSCD069

(2)

Diseño Liviano

El gabinete de la serie GSCD es mucho más liviano que el de otras pantallas LED exteriores, lo que reduce significativamente la carga de la construcción cuando se instala una gran pantalla LED.

Diseño Liviano

Mantenimiento Más Fácil

Mantenimiento Más Fácil

Las unidades de potencia y control conectadas a los gabinetes pueden extraerse, lo que facilita la resolver los problemas que puedan surgir.

Capacidad de Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero

Capacidad de Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero

El producto ofrece acceso delantero o posterior, que le permite a los clientes elegir las opciones de instalación de acuerdo con su entorno y minimiza las limitaciones en la instalación y el mantenimiento.

Diseño de Esquina de 90° Disponible

Si agregas una opción de esquina de 90 °, la serie GSCD puede ofrecer contenido impecable incluso cuando se instala en esquinas.

Diseño de Esquina de 90° Disponible

Diseño de IP a Prueba de Agua

Las partes delantera y trasera del gabinete poseen la certificación IP65, que le permite un funcionamiento estable que no se ve afectado por el clima y los ambientes exteriores severos.

Diseño de IP a Prueba de Agua

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

Nombre del modelo

GSCD069-GN

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

1,000x1,000x84.4

Material del bastidor

Extrusion Aluminum

Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

144x144

Superficie del bastidor (m2)

1

Planitud del bastidor (mm)

±0.5

Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

500x250

Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

72x36

N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

2x4

Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

20,736

Configuración de píxeles

Single SMD

Distancia entre píxeles

6.94

Acceso al servicio

Front or Rear (select one only)

Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

18.5

Peso por módulo (kg)

1.3

Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

18.5

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

Uniformidad del brillo

0.97

Temperatura del color (K)

3,200~9,300

Uniformidad del color

±0.003Cx,Cy

Relación de contraste

6,000:1

Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

5,000

Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

160

Ángulo de visión (vertical)

134

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

50 / 60

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

771

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

2,320

Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

2,320

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

226

Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

680

Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

680

Alimentación (V)

100 to 240

Tasa de actualización (Hz)

3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

Índice IP Frontal

IP65

Índice IP Trasero

IP65

Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

100,000

Humedad de funcionamiento

10~99%RH

Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

-30℃ to +50℃

ESTÁNDAR

Certificación

CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

Entorno

RoHS

CONTROLADOR

Controlador

CVCA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

Corte de esquina a 90 grados

O

Para obtener acceso a más documentación técnica y otras descargas, visita la Portal de socios B2B de LG.