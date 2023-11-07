We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
15Z970-E
Todas las especificaciones
-
Procesador
-
Intel Core i7-7500U (2.70GHz, Turbo up to 3.50GHz, L3 Cache 4MB)
-
Sistema Operativo
-
Windows 10 Home (64bit)
-
Memoria de sistema
-
8GB (DDR4 2133MHz)
-
Pantalla
-
39.6cm(15.6") FHD (1920*1080) IPS LCD
-
Gráficos
-
Intel HD Graphics 620
-
Almacenamiento
-
256GB (mSATA, M.2 2280)
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Mic
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS Headphone-X
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker (1.0W x 2)
-
Seguridad
-
HDD Security
-
Batería
-
34.61W
-
Adaptador AC
-
40W 2Pin
-
Botón
-
Power
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, HDD
-
Dimensiones
-
357.6 x 228.4 x 14.5~16.8
-
Peso
-
990 g
-
Wireless
-
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 (802.11ac, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 Gender
-
BT
-
BT 4.1
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (98Keys w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Touch Pad
-
MMC
-
4-in-1 (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC)
-
HP-OUT
-
Si
-
USB 3.0
-
Si (x2, One Port support Fast Charge/Sleep&Charge),Type C (x1
-
HDMI
-
Si
-
DC-in
-
Si
-
LG Control Center
-
Si
-
LG Update Center
-
Si
-
LG Power Manager
-
Si
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
Si
-
LG Reader Mode
-
Si
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
Si
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
-
Si
-
DTS Headphone-X
-
Si
