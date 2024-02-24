Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED evo AI G4 65" 4K Smart TV 2024 + Televisor LG HD 32" LR65 Smart TV con Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

LG OLED evo AI G4 65" 4K Smart TV 2024 + Televisor LG HD 32" LR65 Smart TV con Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6

OLED65G4PSA.32LR65

LG OLED evo AI G4 65" 4K Smart TV 2024 + Televisor LG HD 32" LR65 Smart TV con Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6

  • Bundle Image
  • Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen
  • Una vista frontal del televisor LG HD
Bundle Image
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen
Una vista frontal del televisor LG HD

Funciones principales

  • Sonido e imagen más claros con mejoras del procesador alpha 11 AI 4K.
  • Imágenes más brillantes gracias a Brightness Booster Max.
  • Diseño One Wall que se fusiona perfectamente contra la pared con un soporte sin espacio.
  • LG SMART TV, Accede a aplicación de video favoritas, navega por internet y mucho más
  • Con Alerta deportes, recibe notificaciones en tiempo real de los partidos de tu liga favorita, antes durante y después del juego
  • Con HDR10 , el nivel de brillo se ajusta para mejorar el color y la claridad en cada imagen. Déjese hipnotizar por lo realista que se ve su contenido.
Más
2 Productos en este paquete
Una vista frontal del televisor LG HD

32LR650BPSA

Televisor LG HD 32" LR65 Smart TV con Procesador Inteligente α5 generación 6
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen

OLED65G4PSA

LG OLED evo AI G4 65" 4K Smart TV 2024
LG OLED G4 orientado 45 grados a la derecha con una obra de arte abstracta violeta y naranja en la pantalla sobre un fondo naranja con esferas 3D, luego el televisor OLED gira para mirar hacia el frente. En la parte inferior derecha hay un logotipo del procesador LG alpha 11 AI.

Una obra maestra perfeccionada por la experiencia. 

Años de compromiso con la innovación no se pueden imitar de la noche a la mañana. El chipset alfa exclusivo del OLED líder en el mundo eleva la experiencia visual a nuevas alturas.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Un emblema dorado del televisor OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años sobre un fondo negro. Un foco brilla sobre el emblema y estrellas abstractas doradas llenan el cielo sobre él.

El número 1 del mundo

11 años después,
seguimos en la cima

Nuestro reinado como OLED favorito del mundo continúa.

11 años después,<br/>seguimos en la cima Más información

*Omdía. 11 años del NO 1 en cuanto a unidades más vendidas 2013-2023. Este resultado no constituye un respaldo a LGE ni a sus productos. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para obtener más detalles.

¿Qué distingue a LG OLED evo AI?

El procesador AI alpha 11 4K de LG encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz violeta y rosa. Diseño One Wall de LG OLED G4 y LG Soundbar montados contra la pared en un espacio habitable moderno. OLED TV con el menú OLED Care se selecciona en el menú de soporte que se encuentra en la pantalla. Brightness Booster Max con una imagen de una ballena saltando fuera del agua ante un cielo nocturno estrellado.

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son para fines representativos.

*Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

La imagen de la naturaleza con montañas rocosas enfrentadas desde arriba y desde abajo muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Un nuevo nivel de alta definición 

Los televisores LG HD muestran colores intensos y muestran tu contenido favorito de forma vívida y natural.

Procesador de AI α5 Gen6

Mejora tu experiencia visual

El procesador α5 AI Gen6 mejora el televisor LG HD para brindarte una experiencia inmersiva.

Control de brillo AI

El control de brillo AI garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto para cualquier entorno, adaptándose al brillo según la iluminación ambiental circundante.

Una pantalla que muestra una imagen de un bosque, cuyo brillo se ajusta según el entorno.

*El LR65 cuenta con un procesador AI α5 Gen6.

Configuraciones avanzadas

Interfaz WOW

Configuraciones avanzadas 

Cuando se conecta con un televisor LG, su barra de sonido cambia automáticamente al modo de sonido de barra de sonido. Además, disfruta de 3 modos adicionales para disfrutar de la mejor experiencia de sonido.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen6

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

200 x 200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

4,54

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Resolución de Pantalla

HD (1,366 x 768)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen6

Escalador AI

Escalador de Resolución

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Modo Imagen

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 23

Alerta Deportes

Si

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Panel de Control

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Activo

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Activo

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Compatible con Apple Home

Si

SONIDO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

10W

Afinación acústica de IA

Activo

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

200 x 200

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

728 x 457 x 164

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

812 x 510 x 134

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

588 x 164

Peso del televisor sin soporte

4,54

Peso del televisor con soporte

4,6

Peso del embalaje

5,9

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

200 x 200

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

2ea (soporte eARC como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

1ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Control remoto estándar

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AAA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de televisión analoga

Si

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

OLED Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α11 IA 4K

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de Audio

60W

Sistema de Altavoces

4.2 Ch

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 441 x 826 x 24,3

Peso del televisor sin soporte

23,8

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K OLED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

OLED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α11 IA 4K

Escalador AI

α11 IA Super Upscaling 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Tecnología Dimming

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modo Imagen

10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Si

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Sí (hasta 144Hz)

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Control de Voz libre de manos

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si (hasta 4 vistas)

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Entrada/Salida)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

Dolby Atmos

Si

Sonido AI

IA Sound Pro α11 (Virtual 11.1.2 Up- mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (IA Voice remasterizado)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

60W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

4.2 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 441 x 826 x 24,3

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 441 x 865/910 x 263

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 600 x 970 x 172

Peso del televisor sin soporte

23,8

Peso del televisor con soporte

29,1

Peso del embalaje

35,9

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Montaje en pared

Sí (Attached)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

