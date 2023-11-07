About Cookies on This Site

LED TV HD 32"

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LED TV HD 32"

32LS3500

LED TV HD 32"

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

MODULO DE PANTALLA

Tamaño (pulgadas)

32

Resolución

1366x768

Retroiluminación

EDGE (LED Plus)

Hz

60

MOTION CLARITY INDEX (MCI) Hz

120

SINTONIZADOR

Sintonizador Análogo

Si (PAL-N, PAL-M, NTSC-M)

Sintonizador Digital

Si

IMAGEN

Picture Mode

"8 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)"

Picture Wizard II

Si

● Aspect Ratio

7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Set By Program, 4:3, Zoom, Zoom2, Cinema Zoom 1)

● Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

4 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game/ Sport)

SONIDO

Descodificador Dolby Digital

Si

Modo de sonido

5 modos (Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

Clear Voice II

Si

Sistema de Parlantes

1way 2 speakers

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Si

Infinite Surround System

Si

USB

USB Version (& Speed)

v2.0

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM

MENU

e-Manual

Si

Key Lock

Si

Closed Caption

Si

Language

" 3(English, Spanish, Portguese)"

Auto Tuning / Programming

Si

On/Off Timer

Si

Sleep Timer

Si

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Si

INPUTS / OUTPUTS (LATERAL)

USB 2.0

1

INPUTS / OUTPUTS (TRASERAS)

RF In

Si 2

AV In

COMPARTIDA

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1(H) + AV COMPARTIDA

HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)

2(H)

ENERGÍA

Voltaje, Hz

100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

Smart Energy Saving

Si Plus

Sensor Intenligente

Si

Eficiencia Energética

A

