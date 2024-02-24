Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
98 Inch LG QNED QNED89 4K Smart TV 98QNED89

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Dónde comprar

98 Inch LG QNED QNED89 4K Smart TV 98QNED89

98QNED89TSA

98 Inch LG QNED QNED89 4K Smart TV 98QNED89

(1)
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED90 with text of LG QNED MiniLED, 2024.
Pantalla LG QNED89 con un colorido diseño.

Todo gira en torno al nuevo QNED


Color nítido y claridad en la colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chipset y las zonas de atenuación perfeccionan los contenidos para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.


* Imágenes simuladas.

Explora las innovaciones de LG QNED


Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra una salpicadura de colores y sobre ellos se lee "Ultra Big TV". El procesador α8 IA 4K se muestra con una luz naranja que emana de su parte inferior. Entre las palabras "Upgradeable webOS" y "webOS Re:New Program" aparece una espiral roja, amarilla y morada.


Ultra Big TV

Experimenta la exhibición más impresionante


Una familia en una sala de estar con un televisor LG ultragrande montado en la pared, con una escena del océano que incluye corales y una tortuga en la pantalla.



Disfruta de todo tu entretenimiento favorito en el televisor más grande de LG. Mira, juega o haz ejercicio con una escala y claridad inigualables.


*QNED89 viene en un máximo de 98 pulgadas.

**Los modelos aplicados pueden variar según la región.

Procesador α8 AI 4K

Inteligencia superior QNED mejora tu experiencia televisiva


Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.



Inmersión desde dentro. Nuestro avanzado procesador α8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente la calidad de audio e imagen para sincronizarse contigo.


* Imágenes simuladas.

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia QNED


Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras, y las palabras "AI Customization" arriba a la izquierda. Una mujer agachada al aire libre en un día soleado frente a árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. TV LG con burbujas de sonido y ondas que salen de la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" arriba a la izquierda.


Personalización con AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver


Se muestra una galería con 6 imágenes de globos aerostáticos en el cielo. Se eligen dos imágenes. A continuación, aparece una galería con 6 imágenes de personas soplando burbujas. Se eligen 2 más. Una pantalla negra aparece con un ícono de carga rosa y morado. Un paisaje místico aparece, y de forma gradual aparecen refinamientos de izquierda a derecha.


Una imagen hecha a tu gusto


Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas, y AI Picture Wizard crea una imagen hecha exactamente a tu gusto único de 85 millones de posibilidades, para luego guardarla en tu perfil.

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

AI Acoustic Tuning

El audio óptimo que se adapta a tu espacio


El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y donde estás sentado papra crear un domo de sonido a tu alrededor, ajustado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu habitación.

AI Picture Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo en cada fotograma



La AI aporta nitidez y color



Convierte cada escena en una obra maestra. AI Super Upscaling utiliza algoritmos de aprendizaje profundo para mejorar los contenidos en tiempo real, de modo que todo lo que veas tenga una nitidez asombrosa.



*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 incluyen AI Picture Pro y AI Super Upscaling.

**Los modelos con procesador alpha 9 / alpha 8 (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80) incorporan Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

***AI Picture Pro no funcionará con ningún contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios OTT.

****La calidad de imagen del contenido escalado variará en función de la resolución original. 

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del espacio sonoro


LG OLED TV como burbujas y ondas de sonido que emanan de la pantalla y rellenan el espacio.

Audio realista atravesando tu espacio


Escucha cada respiración y cada latido mientras el sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 llena su espacio con un sonido rico y de calidad.

Un hombre conduciendo una motocicleta en un camino de tierra con gráficas de círculos brillante alrededor de la motocicleta.

Resuena el sonido impactante


Los refinamientos del Procesador con AI dan a tu sonido un incremento dinámico lleno de potencia.

LG OLED TV mostrando músicos tocando, con gráficas de círculos brillante alrededor del espacio.

Sonido que se adapta sin importar tu posición


Adaptive Sound Control equilibra el audio de acuerdo al género en tiempo real para una claridad sonora.


*Imágenes simuladas.

** Debe activarse mediante el menú de modo de sonido.

*** El sonido puede variar de acuerdo al entorno auditivo. 

Logotipo del programa webOS Re:New logotipo contra un fondo negro con una esfera circular morada, naranja y amarilla en el fondo.

programa webOS Re:New

Cada año un televisor nuevo por 5 años


Mantente al día con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de un compromiso de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante 5 años.


*El programa webOS Re:New es compatible con un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización al webOs ocurrirá dos años desde la fecha de compra.

****Los clientes recibirán 5 versiones de webOS incluyendo la versión actual en el momento de la compra.

*****Actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos lanzados en 2022, incluyendo todos los modelos OLED y 8K QNEDs, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023, incluyendo los modelos UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas de las actualizaciones de las funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.


webOS 24

Haz que la experiencia de televisión sea tuya



Vive una televisión hecha para ti con Mi perfil, AI Picture WIzar, AI Concierge, y Quick Cards.


Pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con las categorías Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub y Sports. El fondo de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas bajo “Mejor selección para ti”.


*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según país y ser distintas luego de su lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían de acuerdo a la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se ofrecen en países que sean compatibles con NLP en su idioma local. 

*** Aplicable a los modelos OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabricados a partir de 2023.

****Se proporcionarán un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años, y el programa puede variar dependiendo de la región o el país.

***** Imágenes simuladas.


Precision Dimming

La retroiluminación precisa aporta claridad nítida



Vea todas las escenas con una nitidez real. La tecnología de atenuación de precisión controla cientos de bloques de atenuación para producir la imagen más nítida posible y revelar los detalles ocultos.



*QNED99, QNED90 y QNED89 incorporan la tecnología de Precision Dimming Technology.

**QNED90 y QNED89 incorporan la tecnología de Precision Dimming Technology.

QNED Color

Colores brillantes y exuberantes que cobran vida


Déjate hipnotizar por unos colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vívidos que el mundo que le rodea.




*QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 incorporan QNED Color.

** Color Gamut Volume (CGV) de pantalla es equivalente o excede el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según la certificación independiente de Intertek.

Ajuste perfecto con LG Audio

La extraordinaria barra de sonido a la altura del LG QNED


Un control remoto apuntando a un LG TV mostrando la configuración al lado derecho de la pantalla.

WOW Interface

Simpleza al alcance de tu mano


Accede a WOW Interface en televisores LG para un control simple de la Soundbar, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

LG TV y LG Soundbar montados sobre la pared de una sala de estar y gráficos de formas brillantes por toda la sala.

WOW Orchestra

Cada imagen está perfectemente a tono


WOW Orchestra reúne el sonido único de tu LG Soundbar y LG QNED en sinergia.

LG TV y LG Soundbar montados sobre la pared con una gráfica de símbolo Wi-Fi blanca en el centro.

WOWCAST incorporado

Mira tu televisión libre de desorden a la vista.


Elimina los cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio de tu LG Soundbar con WOWCAST.


*Soundbar puede comprarse por separado, y el control de modo de la Soundbar puede variar por modelo.

**El uso del control remoto del televisor LG se limita solo a ciertas funciones. 

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

***Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80.

****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

******Televisores compatibles con WOWCAST: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85.

*******Los modelos QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 de 80 pulgadas y superiores pueden combinarse con S90TY, S90TR y S70.

Sumérgete en la emoción del cine y la destreza del juego



Modo FILMMAKER

Ve tal y como lo soñaron los directores



Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. El modo FILMMAKER ofrece películas tal y como las concibió el director, con ajustes precisos.


Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.


*Imágenes simuladas.

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca de UHD Alliance, Inc.


Experiencia Home Cinema

Asómbrate con cada escena que ves


Disfruta del cine en casa. HDR10 Pro ofrece el aspecto deseado de cualquier película con colores y contrastes precisos.



Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.


*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Jugabilidad avanzada

Pon tu mirada en victorias colosales


El juego se mantiene fluido a alta velocidad con FreeSync y VRR, mientras que los sencillos ajustes hacen que la victoria sea pan comido.

Una escena borrosa de un auto a alta velocidad en un juego de carreras. La escena es refinada, resultando en acción fluída y clara. Logotipo FreeSync Premium y logotipo VRR en la esquina superior derecha.



*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con AMD FreeSync™ Premium y VRR.

**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 incluyen GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC y HGiG.

***VRR es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

****HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de los sectores de los juegos y las pantallas de televisión que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

*****La asistencia para HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controla justo cuando lo necesitas


No pauses para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.



Una escena de juego con FPS donde Game Dashboard aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena de invierno oscuro con el menu de Game Optimizer que aparece sobre el juego.



*Game Dashboard se activa solo cuando “Game Optimizer” y “Game Dashboard” están activados. 

** Imágenes simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos


Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y juégalos de inmediato sin tener que perder tiempo en descargas o actualizaciones.



Una imagen de pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid mostrando “Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince”. Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW mostrando cinco miniaturas de juego diferentes a la derecha.



*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG QNED del mañana


Elije lo que es bueno para el planeta con embalaje ligero y biodegradable y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

El embalaje de LG QNED contra un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.




*Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según país.

**El soporte inferior para todos los QNED y la cubierta trasera completa para QNED85(65/55/50") están fabricados con plástico reciclado.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

    2 182 x 1 258 x 110,4

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    61,2

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Direct

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α8 IA 4K

  • Escalador AI

    α8 IA Super Upscaling 4K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Tecnología Dimming

    Precisión Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Modo Imagen

    10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    WebOS 24

  • Configuración Familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • Siempre Listo

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Si (Incorporado)

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

    Si (Entrada)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

  • Sonido AI

    IA Sound Pro α8  (Virtual 9.1.2 Up- mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de Audio

    40W

  • Afinación acústica de IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.2 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

    2 182 x 1 258 x 110,4

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

    2 182 x 1 358 x 464,6

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxProfundidad)

    2 395 x 1 633 x 285

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 826 x 464,6

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    61,2

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    65,1

  • Peso del embalaje

    103,0

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    800 x 400

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • Entrada RF (antena/cable)

    1ea

  • Entrada USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Detachable)

  • Baterías de control remoto

    Si (AA x 2EA)

Qué opina la gente

Ofertas exclusivas para tí

Comprar directo

Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED90 with text of LG QNED MiniLED, 2024.

98QNED89TSA

98 Inch LG QNED QNED89 4K Smart TV 98QNED89