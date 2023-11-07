About Cookies on This Site

LED CINEMA 3D SMART TV FULL HD 42"

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

42LM6200

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN

Triple XD Engine

Si

Smart Enhancer

Si

Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

Si Basic

Contrast Optimizer

Si

Picture Mode

"7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)"

Picture Wizard II

Si

Aspect Ratio

7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Set By Program, 4:3, Zoom, Zoom2, Cinema Zoom 1)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

Off / Cinema / Game

SONIDO

Salida de audio

10W+10W

Descodificador Dolby Digital

Si

Modo de sonido

7 Mode (Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Vivid / User Setting)

Clear Voice II

Si

Sistema de Parlantes

1way 2 speakers

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Si

Infinite Surround System

Si (Virtual Surround)

Sound Optimizer

Si (3 modes)

ENERGÍA

Voltaje, Hz

100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

Smart Energy Saving

Si Plus

Sensor Intenligente

Si

Eficiencia Energética

A

MODULO DE PANTALLA

Screen Size (cm)

42

Resolution

1920x1080

BLU Type

EDGE Led

Hz

120

MOTION CLARITY INDEX (MCI) Hz

480

SINTONIZADOR

Sintonizador Análogo

Si (PAL-N, PAL-M, NTSC-M)

Sintonizador Digital

Si

CINEMA 3D

3D Tipo

Cinema 3D

Supporting Format

S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

Format Auto Detection

Si

Conversor 3D a 2D

Si

Conversor 2D a 3D

Si

Depth Control

0~+20 (default : 10)

Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D Depth Control

Si

3D Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D Image Correction

Si

3D Sound Zooming

Si

Dual Play

Ready

SMART TV

Home Dashboard 2.0

Si

App Store

Si

Premium CP

Si

Navegador Web

Si

Social Center

Si

Search & Recommendation

Si

3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

Si

3D Effect Game

Si

Skype Ready (Cámara no incluída)

Si

Smart Phone Remort Support

Si

External Device App Download

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

WiFi Direct

Si

Media Link

Si

DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)

Si DLNA Certified

Windows 7 Certified

Si

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

Wi-Fi Compatible/Incorporado

(Compatible)

DVR

DVR Type (Digital or Analog)

Digital

DVR (Compatible/incorporado)

(Compatible)

Time Shift

Si

USB

USB Version (& Speed)

v2.0

USB Hub

Ready

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

MENU

e-Manual

Si

Closed Caption

Si

Language

" 3(English, Spanish, Portguese)"

Auto Tuning / Programming

Si

On/Off Timer

Si

Sleep Timer

Si

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Si

INPUTS / OUTPUTS (LATERAL)

HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)

4(W/MHL)

USB 2.0

3(1Hub)

INPUTS / OUTPUTS (TRASERAS)

RF In

Si 2

AV In

1 (V, Gender)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

1 (V, Gender)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Optical)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

1 (V)

PC Audio Input

1 (V)

LAN

1 (V)

ACCESORIOS

Magic Motion Remote Control

Compatible

Cámara (Compatible/Incorporada)

Si (Compatible)

Anteojos 3D Incluidos

4

