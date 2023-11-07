We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED PLUS CINEMA 3D SMART TV FULL HD 42"
Todas las especificaciones
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Si
-
Smart Enhancer
-
Si
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
-
Si Basic
-
Contrast Optimizer
-
Si
-
Picture Mode
-
"7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)"
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Si
-
Aspect Ratio
-
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Set By Program, 4:3, Zoom, Zoom2, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
-
Off / Cinema / Game
-
Salida de audio
-
10W+10W
-
Descodificador Dolby Digital
-
Si
-
Modo de sonido
-
7 Mode (Standard / Music / Cinema / Sport / Game / Vivid / User Setting)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Si
-
Sistema de Parlantes
-
1way 2 speakers
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Si
-
Infinite Surround System
-
Si (Virtual Surround)
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Si (3 modes)
-
Voltaje, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Si Plus
-
Sensor Intenligente
-
Si
-
Screen Size (cm)
-
42
-
Resolution
-
1920x1080
-
BLU Type
-
EDGE (LED Plus)
-
Hz
-
240
-
MOTION CLARITY INDEX (MCI) Hz
-
960
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
-
Si
-
Sintonizador Análogo
-
Si (PAL-N, PAL-M, NTSC-M)
-
Sintonizador Digital
-
Si
-
3D Tipo
-
Cinema 3D
-
Supporting Format
-
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
-
Si
-
Conversor 3D a 2D
-
Si
-
Conversor 2D a 3D
-
Si
-
Depth Control
-
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Depth Control
-
Si
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
-
Si
-
3D Sound Zooming
-
Si
-
Dual Play
-
Si
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
-
Si
-
App Store
-
Si
-
Premium CP
-
Si
-
Navegador Web
-
Si
-
Social Center
-
Si
-
Search & Recommendation
-
Si
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
-
Si
-
3D Effect Game
-
Si
-
Skype Ready (Cámara no incluída)
-
Si
-
Smart Phone Remort Support
-
Si
-
Picture In Picture
-
Si
-
External Device App Download
-
Si
-
WiFi Direct
-
Si
-
Media Link
-
Si
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
-
Si DLNA Certified
-
Windows 7 Certified
-
Si
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Si
-
Wi-Fi Compatible/Incorporado
-
(Incorporado)
-
DVR Type (Digital or Analog)
-
Digital
-
DVR (Compatible/incorporado)
-
(Compatible)
-
Time Shift
-
Si
-
USB Version (& Speed)
-
v2.0
-
USB Hub
-
Ready
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
e-Manual
-
Si
-
Closed Caption
-
Si
-
Language
-
" 3(English, Spanish, Portguese)"
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Si
-
On/Off Timer
-
Si
-
Sleep Timer
-
Si
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
Si
-
HDMI/HDCP 1.4 (3D Auto Setting/ARC)
-
4
-
USB 2.0
-
3(1Hub)
-
RF In
-
Si 2
-
AV In
-
1 (V, Gender)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
1 (V)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (V)
-
LAN
-
1 (V)
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
-
Incluido
-
Cámara (Compatible/Incorporada)
-
Si (Compatible)
-
Anteojos 3D Incluidos
-
4
-
Anteojos Dual Play inlcuidos
-
Si
