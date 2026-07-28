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Electrodomésticos y Tecnología LG Colombia

Acerca de LG Business

Una pantalla de un estadio con alta definición en un campo de béisbol con la silueta de una persona animando en una imagen publicitaria empresarial de LG.

Una pantalla de un estadio con alta definición en un campo de béisbol con la silueta de una persona animando en una imagen publicitaria empresarial de LG.

Life’s Good con soluciones hechas para tu mundo

Life’s Good con soluciones hechas para tu mundo Más información

Explora las soluciones de LG para tu negocio

Unidad exterior de HVAC instalada junto al garaje de una casa moderna con sistema de bomba de calor y caldera en el interior

Unidad exterior de HVAC instalada junto al garaje de una casa moderna con sistema de bomba de calor y caldera en el interior

Soluciones HVAC de LG

Aire que brinda comodidad en cada espacio

Aire que brinda comodidad en cada espacio Más información
Collage de espacios interiores con soluciones de HVAC de LG: una oficina con aire acondicionado instalado en el techo, una habitación con flujo de aire desde una unidad de pared y un baño con equipo de calefacción, que ilustra la comodidad en distintos ambientes

Soluciones Residenciales

Las soluciones residenciales LG HVAC ofrecen una forma más inteligente de mantener la eficiencia en el consumo de energía.

Más información
Representación 3D de una unidad de sistema de ventilación LG que muestra el flujo de aire. El aire cálido entra por la izquierda y el aire fresco y frío sale por la derecha, lo que ilustra el intercambio de calor y la ventilación dentro de la unidad

Soluciones Comerciales

Las soluciones comerciales LG HVAC ayudan a aumentar el valor de tu espacio mediante tecnología.

Más información
Vista interior de una cafetería con un aire acondicionado circular de techo

Soluciones Industriales

Las soluciones industriales LG HVAC ofrecen tecnología avanzada para optimizar las operaciones industriales a gran escala.

Más información
Studio setup with a large curved LED screen displaying a vibrant city street scene at night. Performers are dancing in front of the screen while a cameraman records, simulating an outdoor urban environment indoors.

Studio setup with a large curved LED screen displaying a vibrant city street scene at night. Performers are dancing in front of the screen while a cameraman records, simulating an outdoor urban environment indoors.

Señalización LED

Una amplia gama de señalización LED para interiores y

exteriores que permite crear experiencias llamativas con

tecnología y rendimiento líderes en la industria.

Señalización LED Más información
Configuración de estudio con una gran pantalla LED curva que muestra una vibrante escena de una calle de la ciudad por la noche. Artistas bailan frente a la pantalla mientras un camarógrafo graba, simulando un entorno urbano al aire libre en interiores.

Señalización digital

LG Digital Signage permite aumentar tus ventas y generar beneficios inesperados para tu negocio.

Más información
Escena de salón de clases con niños sentados en pupitres viendo una pantalla grande que muestra una “Sopa de letras espacial” con planetas y estrellas alrededor de la cuadrícula del juego.

Televisión comercial

La televisión para hotel y la señalización con solución LG Pro:Centric te permite recibir a tus huéspedes de una manera más sencilla, comparado con las soluciones existentes.

Más información
Sala de estar moderna con una televisión de pantalla plana montada en la pared que muestra una colorida pintura abstracta, colocada sobre un sofá gris.

Soluciones de software

Ayudamos a tu empresa a ahorrar tiempo y a gestionar las pantallas de señalización digital de forma más eficaz en múltiples ubicaciones con gestión basada en la nube y soluciones de software analíticas.

Más información
Monitor LG en un escritorio minimalista que muestra arte digital de coloridas carreteras curvas en un programa de diseño gráfico.

Monitor LG en un escritorio minimalista que muestra arte digital de coloridas carreteras curvas en un programa de diseño gráfico.

Monitores

Soluciones integrales para tu empresa.

Monitores Más información
Configuración de pantalla médica que muestra dos imágenes de rayos X de la columna vertebral y el tórax, con un modelo de columna vertebral sobre el escritorio en primer plano.

Pantallas médicas

Nuestra precisión, tu visión.

Más información

Todo para tu sector

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Fondo rojo abstracto con grandes formas de gradiente rosa superpuestas, creando un diseño moderno y minimalista

Conéctate con LG Business

Si deseas recibir un presupuesto para un producto que te interese o tienes cualquier otra pregunta, no dudes en comunicármelo.

Conéctate con LG Business Contáctanos
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Insights

Insights
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Red de Servicio Global

Red de Servicio Global
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Descarga de recursos

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