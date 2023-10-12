About Cookies on This Site

LG MAGNIT - La pantalla Micro LED de LG redefine la experiencia del cine en casa de lujo.

LG MAGNIT

Brillo para su paraíso. La pantalla Micro LED de LG redefine la experiencia del cine en casa de lujo.

LG MAGNIT Descubre Más

Conoce Un Portafolio De Soluciones Diferenciales Hechas A La Medida Para Cada Espacio De Tu Hotel.

Conoce Un Portafolio De Soluciones Diferenciales Hechas A La Medida Para Cada Espacio De Tu Hotel. Más Información

SOLUCIONES EMPRESARIALES

Aumente El Rendimiento Y El Confort En Sus Espacios.

Ahorre en costos de energía anuales gracias a la Unidad de paquete Inverter LG  que proporciona refrigeración y calefacción de alta eficiencia.

Aumente El Rendimiento Y El Confort En Sus Espacios. Conoce Más

Más espacio para la productividad significa tener 33% más de pantalla

¿Te Gustaría Conocer Lo úLtimo En Cartelería Digital Para Impulsar Tu Negocio?

Descubre con LG Business Solutions novedosas soluciones y nuevas herramientas tecnológicas enfocadas en el canal empresarial.﻿

¿Te Gustaría Conocer Lo úLtimo En Cartelería Digital Para Impulsar Tu Negocio? Descubre Más

SOLUCIONES EMPRESARIALES

Conoce Más

SOLUCIONES EMPRESARIALES

LG Digital Connect

LG Digital Connect Conoce Más

SOLUCIONES EMPRESARIALES

Nueva generación de Led

Fácil instalación,
sin cables

Nueva serie LSAA, instalación sin problemas y calidad de imagen única con HDR10 Pro y procesador de inteligencia artificial.

Fácil instalación,<br>sin cables Conoce Más

SOLUCIONES EMPRESARIALES



Sofisticación para un óptimo rendimiento

LG DUAL Vane Cassette  proporciona  un mayor flujo de aire con un control de ángulo preciso.

<br><br>Sofisticación para un óptimo rendimiento Conoce Más
