Unidad De Suelo

Las Unidades de Suelo de Aire Acondicionado de LG son nuestra solución más rápida y eficaz para climatizar cualquier interior. Con un cuidado diseño que combina con distintas decoraciones para poder ser usado tanto en oficinas como establecimientos retail. Infórmese aquí de todo.

Unidad De Suelo

Aire acondicionado potente y elegante, ideal para interiores modernos.

Características
Diseño Elegante

La Unidad de Suelo LG de Aire Acondicionado es una solución ideal para los interiores modernos de su hogar u oficina.

Respuesta Rápida

La Unidad de Suelo puede alcanzar la temperatura deseada en un período de tiempo más corto mientras proporciona un enfriamiento potente. Mientras tanto, la función Power Heating ofrece el ángulo de flujo de aire óptimo, lo que garantiza un rendimiento de calefacción más rápido.

Potente Flujo De Aire

 

"Con una potente velocidad y volumen de aire, el flujo de aire puede alcanzar hasta 20 metros. Esto permite un enfriamiento fresco y cómodo mucho antes."

Consulta Para Comprar

Por favor, pregunte para comprar si desea más información sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

