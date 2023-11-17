About Cookies on This Site

LED Signage

Conoce la amplia gama de señalización LED Signage para interiores y exteriores de LG que permiten crear experiencias llamativas con tecnología y rendimiento líderes en la industria.

LG MAGNIT

Brillo para su paraiso.

La pantalla Micro LED de LG redefine.

la experiencia del cine en casa de lujo.

LED Cinema

Ingrese en una nueva era del cine.

Observe cómo se desarrollan sus oportunidades de negocio.

LED Cinema

Visión clara

Da forma a los momentos envolventes.

Da forma a la experiencia innovadora.

LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

Visión Clara

LG C-Display+ Aplicación Para Clientes

Da forma a los momentos envolventes.

Da forma a la experiencia innovadora.

LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

LG C-Display+ Aplicación Para Clientes

LED Interior

LED Exterior

LG MAGNIT

LG LED Cinema

Lámina LED Transparente

LED Interior

Gama completa de modelos, desde los tonos súper finos a los

tonos estándar para interior, para distintas aplicaciones

interiores.

LED Interior

LED EXTERIOR1

LED Exterior

Distintos modelos disponibles con distintos diseños de carcasas para uso exterior como en estadios y anuncios en exterior y pantallas públicas.

LED Exterior
LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT es una pantalla que se encuentra en las

profundidades de tu imaginación. Un nivel completamente nuevo

de inmersión te espera en el negro infinito y el color auténtico.

LG MAGNIT
LG LED Cinema1

LG LED Cinema

El contraste infinito y el excelente brillo creado por el
LG LED Cinema aportan detalles finos a la pantalla,
proporcionándoles a los espectadores una asombrosa
sensación de inmersión.

LG LED Cinema

Lámina LED transparente1

Lámina LED Transparente

La lámina LED transparente de LG es otro nivel de renovación con visualización transparente. Su extraordinaria transparencia dota a la superficie de cristal o ventana a la cual se une una belleza mística llena de colores vívidos.

Lámina LED Transparente
Ofrece una experiencia de simulación de AR y una propuesta automatizada.

Más Información