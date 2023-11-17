About Cookies on This Site

Multi V S

LG MULTI V S es una solución VRF compacta pero potente para uso residencial y pequeñas oficinas que proporciona un alto rendimiento con reducidos costes operativos. Descubra MULTI V S, más pequeño, más potente y más ecológico.

a black basic image

Multi V S

VRF más compacto, potente y ecológico para residencias y oficinas pequeñas.

Características
Consulta para Comprar
Una solución para cualquier espacio5

Una Solución para Cualquier Espacio

Conecte varios espacios a una unidad exterior compacta. Se pueden conectar varias unidades interiores a una unidad exterior, lo que permite un enfriamiento perfecto para una variedad de diseños domésticos.

Cassette de 4 vías

Cassette de 1 vía

Unidad para pared

Soluciones para Cualquier Espacio

Combine unidades montadas en muro con varios diseños montados en techo para adaptarse al diseño de su hogar. Además, un kit de purificación de aire para mejorar la calidad del aire interior.

Soluciones para cualquier espacio

Combine unidades montadas en muro con varios diseños montados en techo para adaptarse al diseño de su hogar. Además, un kit de purificación de aire para mejorar la calidad del aire interior.

Soluciones para cualquier espacio

Combine unidades montadas en muro con varios diseños montados en techo para adaptarse al diseño de su hogar. Además, un kit de purificación de aire para mejorar la calidad del aire interior.

*La unidad montada en el muro no está cubierta por el kit de purificación de aire.

Tamaño Compacto y Peso Ligero

El ventilador MULTI V S incluye la tecnología y la eficiencia del modelo de 2 ventiladores. Con su tamaño compacto y peso ligero, proporciona una mejor vista exterior y hace que la instalación sea mucho más fácil.

Tamaño compacto y peso ligero1

* Rango de pequeña capacidad asegurando 4, 5 y 6 HP.

Refrigerante Ecológico

MULTI V S está equipado con refrigerante R32 de bajo GWP* , lo que reduce la carga de refrigerante ** y el costo asociado.

Fuerte Resistencia con Ocean Black Fin

El revestimiento negro con resina epoxi mejorada se aplica para una fuerte protección contra diversas condiciones externas corrosivas.

Compresor R1 exclusivo de LG1

Compresor R1 Exclusivo de LG

MULTI V S está equipado con el compresor R1. Su estructura de espiral híbrida amplía el rango de operación, mientras que la estructura de compresión del eje al fondo minimiza el desperdicio de energía. Además, se reducen el ruido y las vibraciones.

Control de Doble Sensor

El control de doble sensor detecta tanto la humedad como la temperatura para un funcionamiento económico y confortable. En los días de verano con alta humedad, el aire más frío se descarga para una rápida eliminación del calor latente. Y en los días secos de verano con poca humedad, se descarga un aire más suave para que la habitación esté menos seca.

Control remoto desde cualquier lugar1

Control Remoto Desde Cualquier Lugar

Con la aplicación ThinQ™, los usuarios pueden controlar el sistema de refrigeración en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar. El acceso remoto al sistema de refrigeración proporciona a los usuarios la máxima comodidad.

*Accesorio requerido: PWFMDD200 (módem Wi-Fi LG).

Monitorización Simple a Través de LG MV

LG MV (vista de monitorización) permite a los ingenieros inspeccionar y monitorizar fácilmente la unidad de aire acondicionado.

Se Interconecta con el Sistema de la Red Doméstica

El sistema de control ampliable se puede interconectar con dispositivos de terceros, como sensores e instalaciones de edificios, así como aires acondicionados. Hace que la gestión del edificio sea inteligente al establecer una lógica optimizada para el sitio.

MULTI V S es una solución apta para2

MULTI V S es Una Solución Apta para

Línea de productos MULTI V S1

Línea de Productos Multi V S

Información de compra1

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

