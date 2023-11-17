About Cookies on This Site

Techo Suspendido

La Unidad Tipo Suspendido de Techo LG ofrece un potente rendimiento de refrigeración y calefacción, al tiempo que proporciona un diseño moderno que se integra perfectamente en cualquier tipo de espacio.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_20112017_D_1514367766877

Unidad Tipo Suspendido De Techo

La estética moderna y de buen gusto se mezcla perfectamente con el ambiente interior.

Características Información De Compra
Características
Contáctanos Para Comprar
convertible_Differentiated_Design_17112017_D_1510904884431

Diseño Diferenciado

La galardonada elegancia de la unidad suspendida del techo incluye además el impresionante diseño en forma de V y la paleta negra.

Potente Refrigeración Y Calefacción

Su potente rendimiento de refrigeración y calefacción permite el funcionamiento en grandes áreas. El flujo de aire puede alcanzar hasta 15 m de distancia del aire acondicionado.

convertible_Two_Thermistors_Control_Optional_17112017_D_1510907351143

Control De Dos Termistores (Opcional)

Un panel de control opcional incluye un segundo termistor, lo que permite un control preciso de la temperatura interior desde múltiples lugares.

Fácil Instalación Y Mantenimiento

La velocidad y facilidad de instalación se han mejorado gracias a una estructura de filtro de entrada y salida de un solo toque y un filtro simplificado de dos piezas, que se desliza hacia fuera para facilitar la limpieza y el mantenimiento.

[PC]Inquiry To Buy_1516267890119

Información De Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

 

Información De Compra Más Información