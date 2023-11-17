About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Unidad De Paquete Inverter Bomba De Calor

Unidad de paquete Inverter Bomba de Calor está diseñado de forma única para proporcionar una unidad de refrigeración y calefacción de alta eficiencia para su espacio empresarial.

Paquete de inversor individual3

Unidad De Paquete Inverter Bomba De Calor

Altamente eficiente, de gran rendimiento y fácil mantenimiento.

El Ahorro De Energía Conveniencia Fiabilidad
El Ahorro De Energía
Contáctanos Para Comprar

¿Por qué el paquete individual del inversor LG?1

¿Por Qué El Paquete Individual Del Inversor LG?

El paquete individual del inversor es una bomba de calor 25RT, que ofrece un rendimiento sin igual, fácil instalación y mantenimiento, y un control sencillo.

Compresor Inverter Ultimate

El compresor inversor LG mejora la eficiencia energética y aumenta la durabilidad y la fiabilidad del compresor. 18 años de tecnología de inversores están contenidos en el nuevo paquete individual de LG.

Máxima Eficiencia Energética

El compresor ajusta su salida de acuerdo con el entorno, proporcionando la máxima eficiencia energética.

Máxima eficiencia energética1

Sistema De Bomba De Calor De Alta Eficiencia

El paquete único del inversor LG proporciona tanto calefacción como refrigeración sin la instalación de un calentador auxiliar. Es posible ahorrar en los costes de energía anuales con un sistema de bomba de calor de alta eficiencia.

Control de doble sensor1

Control De Doble Sensor

El control de doble sensor detecta tanto la humedad como la temperatura para un funcionamiento económico y confortable. En los días de verano con alta humedad, el aire más frío se descarga para una rápida eliminación del calor latente. En los días secos de verano con poca humedad, se descarga un aire más suave para que la habitación esté menos seca.

Motor de ventilador de transmisión directa1

Motor De Ventilador De Transmisión Directa

Con el motor del ventilador de transmisión directa, no es necesario ajustar poleas y correas ni inyectar grasa periódicamente. Como no hay piezas adicionales, los costes de reparación se reducen y el mantenimiento es más sencillo. Además, con un motor de alta presión estática, ofrece una amplia cobertura ESP.

Ajuste fácil del caudal de aire1

Ajuste Fácil Del Caudal De Aire

Es fácil ajustar las RPM con el mando a distancia para cambiar el flujo de aire. No hay necesidad de cambiar la polea y el motor.

Fácil Mantenimiento Con Estructura Mejorada

Se pueden utilizar puertas con bisagras para reducir el tiempo de instalación y mantenimiento. Porque puede abrirse como una puerta.

Filtro Deslizante

 

Disfrute de un fácil mantenimiento y una mayor vida útil del producto con el filtro deslizante.

Filtro Lavable

El prefiltro es fácil de limpiar con agua.

Conexión De Conductos Convertible

Un modelo permite la instalación de conductos en varias direcciones, de modo que se puede instalar en varios sitios manteniendo el mismo rendimiento.

Ocean Black Fin

El intercambiador de calor Black Fin es altamente resistente a la corrosión, diseñado para funcionar en ambientes corrosivos como áreas contaminadas o húmedas.

Soluciones De Control

El paquete individual ofrece una amplia gama de soluciones de control efectivas que satisfacen las necesidades específicas de cada edificio y su ámbito de uso. Estos sistemas de control están equipados con una interfaz sencilla, un entorno de interconexión flexible, gestión de la energía y un controlador individual inteligente.

Línea De Paquetes De Inversor Individual

Línea de paquetes de inversor individual1

Información de compra1

Información De Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información De Compra Conoce Más

Descarga De CatáLogos, Folletos Y Documentos

Título, Tamaño Lista de tablas
Tipo de recurso Título Tamaño

Para consultar manuales o materiales relacionados con la asistencia de ingeniería, ve a la sección de descarga de recursos

IR