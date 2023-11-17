About Cookies on This Site

LG InstaView® Toca dos veces y mira el interior

LG InstaView®
Toca dos veces
y mira el interior

El nevecón hecho para contemplarse.

LG InstaView®<br>Toca dos veces <br>y mira el interior

Descubre

Por ser Parte de LG Members

Realiza tu Primera Compra y
Recibe un Descuento de 8%

Realiza tu Primera Compra y<br> Recibe un Descuento de 8%
Las mejores Ofertas

Las mejores Ofertas

Las mejores Ofertas
Compra OLED TV

Compra OLED TV
Discover Smart Appliances with LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ

Nuevo LG XBOOM Go XG8T

   

Nuevo LG XBOOM Go XG8T

Compra y recibe 1 año de Spotify Premium para que la música nunca pare.

Nuevo LG XBOOM Go XG8T

Llegaron los LG Good Sales

Llegaron los LG
Good Sales

Llegaron los LG<br>Good Sales

Compra un Monitor LG UltraGear

   

¡Hay recompensas esperando por ti!

Compra un Monitor LG UltraGear y descubre los obsequios especiales que tenemos para ti.

¡Hay recompensas esperando por ti!

LG Virtual Showroom

Entra al SHOWROOM VIRTUAL de LG y

Sorpréndete

Sorpréndete

Ver para Creer

Si Casualmente Mezclas Jean con Algodón

La Inteligencia Artificial lo Resuelve por Ti

La Inteligencia Artificial lo Resuelve por Ti

Historias de Productos

Una imagen del LG OLED evo G3 en la pared de un moderno y peculiar apartamento de Nueva York con una romántica escena nocturna que se reproduce en la pantalla. Emblema del televisor OLED nº 1 del mundo durante 10 años.

LG OLED evo G3

Presentando la innovación de toda una década

 

 

Presentando la innovación de toda una década
Una imagen del procesador α9 de IA 4K Gen6 frente a una placa de circuito con luces azules que salen del chip, lo cual representa su potencia.

Procesador Alpha

Inteligencia en constante evolución

Esta imagen de tigre blanco sobre un fondo negro representa a Brightness Booster Max.

Potenciador de brillo

OLED con aún más brillo

Una vista angular del LG OLED G3 en la pared de un apartamento con vistas a la ciudad y una barra de sonido debajo.

Diseño Ultradelgado

Como un cuadro a la pared

Esta es una imagen que muestra las neveras con congelador Instaview

Conserva la frescura del campo durante más tiempo

Conserva la frescura del campo durante más tiempo
Esta es una imagen de cómo se toca a la puerta en las neveras con congelador Instaview

InstaView™

Innovación para una vida más fácil

Esta es una imagen que muestra la función DoorCooling+™.

DoorCooling+™

Enfría más rápido lo que tengas en la nevera

Esta es una imagen que muestra la función UVnano™.

UVnano™

La luz LED UV incorporada mantiene limpia el agua

Monitores para videojuegos.

Monitores para videojuegos

Nacimos para
los videojuegos

Nacimos para <br>los videojuegos
Ultragear

0.03ms (GtG) y 240Hz

Recuento de milisegundos

Los videojuegos cobran vida

Pantalla OLED de LG

Los videojuegos cobran vida

Experiencia de juego envolvente

Experiencia de juego envolvente 

Diseño centrado en los gamers

Productos Destacados

Encuentra aquí consejos y tips de uso de tus productos.

OLED

OLED 10 años de innovación

Descubre
Neochef

Descubre
LG NeoChef

Descubre
Instaview

Nevecones Instaview & Door in Door

Descubre

