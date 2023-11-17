About Cookies on This Site

Descubre tu monitor ideal

Mejora tu experiencia a la hora de disfrutar de los videojuegos con el monitor para juegos LG OLED UltraGear™ de 240 Hz.

Más allá del entretenimiento

Monitores para videojuegos.

Monitores para videojuegos

Nacimos para
los videojuegos

0,03 ms (GtG) y 240 Hz.

0.03ms (GtG) y 240Hz

Recuento de milisegundos

Los primeros monitores para videojuegos OLED de 240 Hz del mundo permiten disfrutar de imágenes más fluidas y nítidas con 0,03 ms (GtG).

Pantalla OLED de LG.

Pantalla OLED de LG

Los videojuegos cobran vida

Gracias a la pantalla OLED de LG con colores precisos, los jugadores pueden disfrutar de una experiencia de juego realista.

Diseño centrado en los gamers

Diseño centrado en los gamers

Experiencia de juego envolvente

Un diseño optimizado para que los gamers se sientan protagonistas en el corazón del juego.

Monitores y televisores inteligentes.

Monitores de TV

Disfruta de la TV y el
monitor juntos

webOS22.

webOS22

Descubre nuevos favoritos

Puedes explorar una gran variedad de programas y películas sin esfuerzo con webos22.

Conexión inalámbrica inteligente.

Conexión inalámbrica inteligente

Transmite lo que te gusta

Puedes compartir fácilmente contenidos desde tu dispositivo inteligente a tu monitor mediante AirPlay o la función Compartir pantalla.

Diseño sencillo.

Diseño sencillo

Se integra bien en tu espacio

El elegante diseño se adapta bien a cualquier espacio y no ocupa mucho espacio.

Varios monitores para tu productividad

Monitores UltraWide.

Monitores UltraWide

Ver más. Crea mejor.

Monitores UHD 4K y 5K.

Monitores UHD 4K y 5K

Calidad de imagen asombrosa

La pantalla perfecta para los profesionales, con alta resolución y una calidad de imagen excepcional.

Monitores FHD y QHD.

Monitores FHD y QHD

Fieles a los principios básicos

El monitor LG FHD y QHD es el más elemental y conocido, apto para casi todas las situaciones.

Monitores ergonómicos.

Monitores ergonómicos

Colócalo donde lo necesites

Este monitor proporciona una amplia variedad de movimientos y flexibilidad para que encuentres la postura más cómoda.

Experiencia

Mejora tu vida con nuestros consejos.

UltraGear™, un nuevo modo de inmersión en los videojuegos.

Sumérgete al nivel de un héroe LG UltraGear™

La ergonomía perfecta para tu oficina en casa

La ergonomía perfecta para tu oficina en casa

Ver más. crear mejor. Monitor LG Ultrawide™

Ver más. crear mejor. Monitor LG Ultrawide™

Obtén más información sobre los monitores LG

Amplía tu punto de vista con los monitores LG que se adaptan a las necesidades de usuarios empresariales, gamers, artistas gráficos y entusiastas de los contenidos multimedia por igual. Descubre monitores de computadores diseñados con poco grosor, colores llamativos y movimientos realistas para disfrutar de una experiencia visual óptima.

Explora ahora la amplia oferta de monitores LG