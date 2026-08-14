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Descubre nuestros TV NanoCell

Las imágenes cobran vida con los colores puros de LG Nanocell. Colores puros y reales en una imágen 4K

Principales ofertas

Preguntas frecuentes​ ​

P.

¿Qué es la tecnología NanoCell en los televisores?

R.

La tecnología NanoCell es una tecnología de pantalla desarrollada por LG Electronics que utiliza nanopartículas para mejorar la reproducción del color y el contraste. Estas nanopartículas absorben la luz no deseada, lo que resulta en colores más precisos y un mejor contraste.

P.

¿Cuáles son las ventajas de los televisores NanoCell en comparación con otras tecnologías de pantalla?

 

R.

Las ventajas de los TV NanoCell incluyen una reproducción de color más precisa, un mayor ángulo de visión, negros más profundos y una mayor uniformidad en la iluminación de la pantalla. Además, ofrecen un rendimiento excepcional tanto en entornos brillantes como oscuros.

P.

¿Los televisores NanoCell son adecuados para gaming?

R.

Sí, los TV NanoCell son ideales para gaming gracias a su rápida respuesta, alta frecuencia de actualización y capacidad para mostrar imágenes con colores vibrantes y un contraste excepcional. Esto proporciona una experiencia de juego inmersiva y envolvente.

P.

¿Qué modelos de televisores NanoCell ofrece LG Electronics?

R.

LG Electronics ofrece una amplia gama de televisores NanoCell en diferentes tamaños y especificaciones. Algunos de los modelos populares incluyen la serie NanoCell 8K, NanoCell 4K y NanoCell 4K UHD, cada uno con características y tecnologías específicas para adaptarse a diversas necesidades y presupuestos.

P.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un televisor NanoCell y un televisor OLED?

R.

La principal diferencia radica en la tecnología de panel utilizada. Mientras que los televisores NanoCell utilizan paneles LCD con nanopartículas para mejorar la reproducción del color, los televisores OLED utilizan diodos orgánicos que emiten luz propia, lo que resulta en negros más profundos y ángulos de visión más amplios.

Conviértete en LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas que ofrece la afiliación gratuita como LG Member,
desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivas.

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Descuento para LG Members

Regístrate como miembro de LG Members y disfruta un 8% de descuento de bienvenida en tu primera compra a través de www.lg.com/co 1

 

1. Únete hoy a LG Members y comienza a aprovechar beneficios y promociones especiales diseñadas para acompañarte en cada compra. El beneficio es personal e intransferible, NO acumulable y estará vigente mientras la política de afiliación de LG permanezca activa. LG se reserva el derecho de modificar o cancelar este beneficio.

Instalación Gratuita

¡Nos encargamos de la instalación! 2.

2. Instalación gratuita: Al comprar productos, tendrás derecho a la instalación gratuita de determinados productos, aplica *Términos y Condiciones.

El servicio de instalación gratuita consiste en conectar el suministro eléctrico, el suministro de agua y la conexión de aguas residuales. (Si se encuentra disponible con el producto)  En ningún caso LG incluirá la instalación, colocación o montaje mural de televisores.  No se llevará a cabo ninguna otra actividad, como montar o desmontar muebles o estanterías, colocar cables u otras conexiones eléctricas o tomas de corriente, y/u obras civiles.

Envío gratuito

Disfruta de envíos gratuitos en todos los pedidos de LG.com 3.

3. Envío gratuito: Los productos sólo se pueden entregar en direcciones dentro de Colombia , aplica *Términos y Condiciones.
Para nuestros productos Premium tenemos Servicio especial de entrega en 2 días hábiles aplica única y exclusivamente para la Ciudad de Bogotá, para mas detalle aqui

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