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Descubre nuestros televisores LG OLED evo

Innovando para perfeccionar el procesador inteligente de LG OLED evo, haciéndolo cada vez más intuitivo y logrando una experiencia más inmersiva

Principales ofertas

Nuestro televisor LG OLED EVO te da todo

Sumérgete en el universo OLED EVO con nuestra serie de blogs repletos de consejos y trucos. Descubre cómo maximizar la experiencia de visualización y sacale el máximo provecho a tu televisor OLED EVO ¡Optimiza tu entretenimiento con nuestros valiosos consejos!

La imagen es el sistema operativo WebOS de la TV LG

Una vida más sencilla, funciones más inteligentes

En esta imagen se aprecian juegos de carreras en TV

Un televisor que encaja en tu hogar

LG XBOOM XG8T

Conoce las ventajas de LG XBOOM

Preguntas frecuentes​ ​

P

¿Qué significa OLED Evo en un televisor y cómo mejora la experiencia de visualización?

R.

OLED Evo es una tecnología avanzada que mejora la luminosidad y el contraste en los televisores OLED. Utiliza materiales y procesos innovadores para aumentar el brillo y optimizar la reproducción del color, ofreciendo imágenes más brillantes y detalladas con negros más profundos.

P

¿Cuáles son las principales diferencias entre un televisor OLED Evo y un televisor OLED convencional?

R.

La principal diferencia radica en la mejora de la luminosidad en los televisores OLED Evo, lo que resulta en una imagen más brillante y vibrante en comparación con los OLED convencionales. Además, la tecnología OLED Evo puede ofrecer una mejor eficiencia energética y una vida útil más larga.

P

Los televisores OLED Evo son adecuados para gaming

R.

Sí, los televisores OLED Evo son excelentes para gaming gracias a su rápido tiempo de respuesta, bajísima latencia de entrada y capacidad para mostrar imágenes con un contraste excepcional y colores vibrantes. Esto garantiza una experiencia de juego inmersiva y sin desenfoques.

P

¿Qué marcas ofrecen televisores con tecnología OLED Evo?

R.

LG es la marca líder en la implementación de tecnología OLED Evo en sus televisores. Sus modelos OLED Evo destacan por ofrecer una calidad de imagen excepcional y características innovadoras para una experiencia de visualización superior.

P

¿Los televisores OLED Evo son más caros que los televisores OLED estándar?

R.

Sí, los televisores OLED Evo suelen tener un precio más alto en comparación con los OLED estándar, debido a la implementación de tecnologías más avanzadas para mejorar el brillo y la calidad de imagen. Sin embargo, muchos usuarios consideran que la calidad justifica la inversión.

Conviértete en LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas que ofrece la afiliación gratuita como LG Member,
desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivas.

Iniciar sesiónCrea tu Cuenta

Descuento para LG Members

Regístrate como miembro de LG Members y disfruta un 8% de descuento de bienvenida en tu primera compra a través de www.lg.com/co 1

 

1. Únete hoy a LG Members y comienza a aprovechar beneficios y promociones especiales diseñadas para acompañarte en cada compra. El beneficio es personal e intransferible, NO acumulable y estará vigente mientras la política de afiliación de LG permanezca activa. LG se reserva el derecho de modificar o cancelar este beneficio.

Instalación Gratuita

¡Nos encargamos de la instalación! 2.

2. Instalación gratuita: Al comprar productos, tendrás derecho a la instalación gratuita de determinados productos, aplica *Términos y Condiciones.

El servicio de instalación gratuita consiste en conectar el suministro eléctrico, el suministro de agua y la conexión de aguas residuales. (Si se encuentra disponible con el producto)  En ningún caso LG incluirá la instalación, colocación o montaje mural de televisores.  No se llevará a cabo ninguna otra actividad, como montar o desmontar muebles o estanterías, colocar cables u otras conexiones eléctricas o tomas de corriente, y/u obras civiles.

Envío gratuito

Disfruta de envíos gratuitos en todos los pedidos de LG.com 3.

3. Envío gratuito: Los productos sólo se pueden entregar en direcciones dentro de Colombia , aplica *Términos y Condiciones.
Para nuestros productos Premium tenemos Servicio especial de entrega en 2 días hábiles aplica única y exclusivamente para la Ciudad de Bogotá, para mas detalle aqui

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