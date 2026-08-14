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Nuestra marca

Innovaciones, valores y una personalidad de marca excepcional redefinen la vida de las personas que usan productos LG.

Información generalHistoriaGestión Jeong-DoDirectivosOperaciones internacionalesIdentidad de la marca

Visión General

La filosofía de LG gira en torno a las personas, a la sinceridad y mantenerse simple. Es comprender a nuestros clientes y ofrecer soluciones óptimas y nuevas experiencias a través de la constante innovación para una vida mejor.

 

Nos estamos acercando a consumidores mas exigentes y sensibles. Personas que continúan explorando nuevas actividades y enfrentan nuevos desafíos en la búsqueda de mas experiencias, que les brinden una vida mejor. Hemos desarrollado nuestra imagen de marca de forma gradual y consistente, siempre para comunicar que: "Life's Good" (La vida es buena en español). Somos contemporáneos pero auténticos, siempre evolucionando nuestras filosofías fundamentales a los escenarios modernos.

 

Electrodomésticos y soluciones de aire para el hogar

Neveras, lavadoras, lavavajillas, aparatos de cocina, aspiradoras, electrodomésticos integrados, sistemas de aire acondicionado, purificadores de aire y deshumidificadores.

Entretenimiento doméstico

Televisores, sistemas de audio y vídeo, pantallas, ordenadores y accesorios, y productos comerciales

Comunicaciones móviles

Líneas G, Vu F y L II, Serie K

Soluciones Empresariales para componentes vehiculares

Motores y sistemas de infoentretenimiento y de climatización para automóviles, así como ingeniería vehicular

Soluciones Empresariales

soluciones de pantallas comerciales, soluciones solares, sistemas de almacenamiento de energía (ESS) y soluciones de gestión energética (EMS)

En LG creemos que nuestra razón de ser es hacer una diferencia en tu vida, y hacerla signficativa.

Ver video institucional

Información de la empresa

Dirección LG Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seúl, Corea del Sur
Tel +82 (0)2 3777 1114
URL http://www.lg.com
Constitución 1 de oct. de 1958

Información de la empresa en Colombia

Dirección Cr 11 # 94a - 34 Bogotá, Colombia
Tel (601) 7559000 - 018000910683
URL https://www.lg.com/co/
Notificación Judicial notificacionlegalcb@lge.com

PRESENTACIÓNDE LG

Electronics de
2018

Descargar

Historia

La historia de LG Electronics siempre se ha caracterizado por el deseo de la empresa de ofrecer una vida mejor y más feliz.

 

LG, pionera en el ámbito tecnológico gracias a sus inicios innovadores y su crecimiento continuado, se está convirtiendo en una marca de futuro a nivel mundial más rápida e inteligente.

LG, pionera en el ámbito tecnológico gracias a sus inicios innovadores y su crecimiento continuado, se está convirtiendo en una marca de futuro a nivel mundial más rápida e inteligente.

LG Electronics ha lanzado innumerables productos nuevos y ha aplicado las nuevas tecnologías en forma de dispositivos móviles y televisores digitales en el siglo XXI. Hoy en día, la firma continúa reforzando su posición como empresa internacional.

Gestión Jeong-Do

El concepto de gestión Jeong-do de LG Electronics refleja nuestros altos estándares éticos y nuestra forma de hacer negocios de manera transparente y honesta.

Actitud LG

La denominada gestión Jeong-do consiste en la exclusiva aplicación de la ética de LG.
LG será una empresa próspera a través de prácticas justas de gestión y del desarrollo constante de las habilidades empresariales.

 

Visión

 

La visión de LG consiste en convertirse en la empresa líder del mercado con un amplio reconocimiento en el sector.

 

Conducta

 

LG alcanzará el éxito empresarial a través del desarrollo constante de capacidades con base en una gestión ética.

 

Filosofía de gestión

 

Las filosofías de gestión básicas garantizarán el cumplimiento de los objetivos empresariales de LG.

Código ético

 

El propósito de LG, según lo establecido en la declaración de principios gestores, consiste en promover las filosofías de gestión basadas en la «creación de valor para los clientes» y la «gestión basada en el respeto», haciendo posible así una administración más abierta y responsable. LG continúa consolidándose como empresa líder a nivel global a través de la búsqueda de mayores beneficios públicos fundamentados en la cooperación, la confianza mutua y el respeto por la economía de libre mercado. Por eso, todos los empleados de LG se comprometen a actuar de forma honrada y a realizar juicios de valor conforme al Código ético.

Cumplimiento del Código de conducta

 

LG Electronics alberga el firme compromiso de triunfar con un «juego limpio». La empresa sigue unas prácticas de gestión transparentes y sólidas que son la base para alcanzar el éxito individual y la competitividad internacional. En todas sus operaciones globales, LG Electronics se compromete a cumplir las normativas y leyes locales, a competir de manera justa y a mantener los más altos estándares de conducta empresarial. El Código de conducta de cumplimiento de LG Electronics establece normas claras para el cumplimiento legal y normativo que todos los empleados deben respetar con el fin de poner en práctica los principios recogidos en el Código ético de LG.

Directivos

Conozca a las personas que contribuyen a hacer de LG una empresa de innovación tecnológica líder a nivel global en el sector de la electrónica de consumo, los electrodomésticos y las comunicaciones móviles.

Nuestros líderes

Brian Kwon

CEO / Director Ejecutivo

Lyu Jae-Cheol

Presidente de Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

Park Hyoung-sei

Presidente de Home Entertainment

Morris Lee

Presidente de Mobile Communications

Kim Jin-yong

Presidente de Vehicle Component Solutions

Kwon Soon-hwang

Presidente de Business Solutions

I.P. Park

CTO / Director de Tecnología

Bae Doo-yong

CFO / Director Financiero

William Cho

CSO / Director de Estrategia

 

Operaciones internacionales

LG Electronics desempeña un papel activo en los mercados mundiales con su asertiva política comercial global. Como resultado, LG Electronics controla más de 118 filiales locales en todo el mundo, con aproximadamente 75,000 ejecutivos y empleados.

Identidad de la marca

LG es una marca maravillosamente inteligente. El eslogan «Life's Good» (La vida es agradable) y el logotipo futurista constituyen un claro ejemplo de lo que defendemos.

 

Los pilares fundamentales de la empresa son los siguientes: presencia global, futuro, energía, humanidad y tecnología. Las letras L y G mayúsculas se colocan en el interior del círculo con el fin de destacar los ideales de humanidad sobre todo lo demás. El símbolo representa nuestra determinación de establecer una relación duradera con nuestros clientes, así como de conseguir la máxima satisfacción de los mismos.

Nota: El símbolo no puede utilizarse solo.
3D Type Symbol
2D Type Symbol

Las letras L y G en el interior de un círculo simbolizan el mundo, el futuro, la juventud, la humanidad y la tecnología. Nuestra filosofía se basa en la humanidad. Por otra parte, representa los esfuerzos de LG por mantener una estrecha relación con los clientes en todo el mundo. El símbolo consta de dos elementos: el logotipo de LG en color gris LG y la imagen estilizada de una cara en el exclusivo color rojo LG. El rojo, el tono principal, simboliza nuestra amabilidad y también representa el compromiso de LG de prestar el mejor servicio. Por consiguiente, la forma y el color de este símbolo nunca se deben modificar.

Disponemos de dos versiones del logotipo: el logotipo empresarial y el logotipo 3D.

El logotipo modernizado en 3D mantiene la herencia y el valor del logotipo empresarial, al mismo tiempo que se adapta a nuestro nueva posición. El nuevo diseño se realizó para mejorar el impacto visual del símbolo y para transmitir mejor nuestros atributos.

Global LG

Sustainability

Investor Relations

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