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WashTower
Lavadoras Carga Frontal
Secadoras Carga Frontal
Lavasecadoras 2 en 1 Carga Frontal
Lavadoras Carga Superior

Lavadoras de carga superior: soluciones de lavandería confiables y convenientes

Principales ofertas

¿Por qué las lavadoras de carga superior LG son todo lo que necesitas en tu hogar?

Las lavadoras de carga superior LG son la opción fácil y cómoda para lavar tu ropa. Descubre todos los beneficios de tener mayor capacidad de lavado. 

Imagen de Cuidado de la ropa con eficiencia energética, gracias a LG

Protege tu Ropa Antes de Meterla al Lavado

Imagen de Disfruta de esa sensación esponjosa de "toalla de hotel" en tu propia casa

Cómo Almacenar Correctamente Ropa Recién Lavada

La imagen de ¿Utilizas el detergente para la ropa correctamente?

Consejos Básicos Sobre Cómo Deshacerte de las Manchas

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

Consulta de preinstalación LG Conoce más

Preguntas frecuentes​

P.

¿Qué son las lavadoras de carga superior LG?

R.

Las lavadoras de carga superior LG tienen una tapa en la parte superior, lo que le permite cargar y descargar la ropa desde arriba. Por lo general, cuentan con un agitador o impulsor para mover la ropa a través del agua y detergente para una limpieza eficiente.

P.

¿Qué lavadora es mejor: de carga frontal o de carga superior?

R.

La elección entre lavadoras de carga frontal y de carga superior depende de las necesidades de cada persona. Las de carga frontal suelen ser más eficientes en términos de energía y agua y son más respetuosas con la ropa, mientras que las de carga superior suelen tener tiempos de ciclo más rápidos, son más fáciles de cargar y descargar. 

P.

¿Cuántos años dura una lavadora de carga superior LG?

R.

Una lavadora de carga superior LG en buen estado suele durar entre 10 y 15 años. La longevidad depende de factores como la frecuencia de uso y el mantenimiento.

P.

¿Cuáles son los principales beneficios de las lavadoras de carga superior LG?

R.

Las lavadoras de carga superior ofrecen varios beneficios, incluidos tiempos de ciclo más rápidos, carga y descarga más fáciles y la capacidad de agregar ropa a mitad del ciclo. 

P.

¿Las lavadoras de carga superior LG consumen más agua que las de carga frontal?

R.

Tradicionalmente, las lavadoras de carga superior utilizan más agua que los modelos de carga frontal. Sin embargo, los nuevos modelos LG utilizan cargadores de alta eficiencia para reducir significativamente el uso de agua. 

P.

¿Son más fáciles de mantener las lavadoras de carga superior LG?

R.

Sí, las lavadoras de carga superior generalmente son más fáciles de mantener. A menudo tienen menos problemas de moho y hongos debido a una mejor ventilación y son más fáciles de limpiar sin necesidad de agacharse.

Conviértete en LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas que ofrece la afiliación gratuita como LG Member,
desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivas.

Iniciar sesiónCrea tu Cuenta

Descuento para LG Members

Regístrate como miembro de LG Members y disfruta un 8% de descuento de bienvenida en tu primera compra a través de www.lg.com/co 1

 

1. Únete hoy a LG Members y comienza a aprovechar beneficios y promociones especiales diseñadas para acompañarte en cada compra. El beneficio es personal e intransferible, NO acumulable y estará vigente mientras la política de afiliación de LG permanezca activa. LG se reserva el derecho de modificar o cancelar este beneficio.

Instalación Gratuita

¡Nos encargamos de la instalación! 2.

2. Instalación gratuita: Al comprar productos, tendrás derecho a la instalación gratuita de determinados productos, aplica *Términos y Condiciones.

El servicio de instalación gratuita consiste en conectar el suministro eléctrico, el suministro de agua y la conexión de aguas residuales. (Si se encuentra disponible con el producto)  En ningún caso LG incluirá la instalación, colocación o montaje mural de televisores.  No se llevará a cabo ninguna otra actividad, como montar o desmontar muebles o estanterías, colocar cables u otras conexiones eléctricas o tomas de corriente, y/u obras civiles.

Envío gratuito

Disfruta de envíos gratuitos en todos los pedidos de LG.com 3.

3. Envío gratuito: Los productos sólo se pueden entregar en direcciones dentro de Colombia , aplica *Términos y Condiciones.
Para nuestros productos Premium tenemos Servicio especial de entrega en 2 días hábiles aplica única y exclusivamente para la Ciudad de Bogotá, para mas detalle aqui

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