¿Por qué elegir LG OLED evo?

Una imagen del LG OLED evo G3 en la pared de un moderno y peculiar apartamento de Nueva York con una romántica escena nocturna que se reproduce en la pantalla. Emblema del televisor OLED nº 1 del mundo durante 10 años.

LG OLED evo G3

Presentando la innovación de toda una década

Presentando la innovación de toda una década
Una imagen del procesador α9 de IA 4K Gen6 frente a una placa de circuito con luces azules que salen del chip, lo cual representa su potencia.

Procesador completamente nuevo

Inteligencia en constante evolución

Esta imagen de tigre blanco sobre un fondo negro representa a Brightness Booster Max.

Brightness Booster Max

OLED con aún más brillo

Una vista angular del LG OLED G3 en la pared de un apartamento con vistas a la ciudad y una barra de sonido debajo.

Diseño de una pared

Diseño de papel tapiz al ras

¿Por qué elegir LG QNED MiniLED?

Un televisor montado en la pared ultra grande está instalado en una sala moderna.

Pantalla ultra grande

De vuelta y más grande que nunca

De vuelta y más grande que nunca
Un animal enorme aparece en el televisor ultra grande.

Pantalla ultra grande

Una escala imponente

Se muestran líneas con colores vivos, y el sector se divide en dos para comparar el volumen de color del 70% y el volumen de color del 100%.

100% de volumen de color

Un color extraordinario

Hay una imagen de un procesador de inteligencia artificial.

Procesador de IA avanzado

Rendimiento eficaz

¿Por qué elegir una barra de sonido LG?

Una imagen de la barra de sonido USC9S que combina a la perfección con la serie C OLED de LG

Barra de sonido LG SC9S

El complemento perfecto para la serie LG OLED C

Disfruta de un sonido más envolvente con un diseño impecable

El complemento perfecto para la serie LG OLED C
Una imagen sobre videojuegos.

WOW Orchestra

Crea un sonido cautivador con el televisor LG y la barra de sonido LG

Una imagen de un televisor en reproducción con una barra de sonido LG en la que se ve el streaming de música HD

Experiencia de sonido envolvente

Disfruta de un sonido de calidad de cine con Dolby Atmos

Una imagen de la barra de sonido LG en la que se aprecia la conectividad

WOW Interface

Controla fácilmente la barra de sonido LG y el televisor LG con un solo control remoto

¿Por qué nuestros televisores son superiores?

La imagen es el sistema operativo WebOS de la TV LG

Una vida más sencilla, funciones más inteligentes

Más información
En esta imagen se aprecian juegos de carreras en TV

Descubre más opciones de entretenimiento

Más información
Un televisor y una barra de sonido colocados en una repisa con una pantalla que muestra la imagen de un caballo blanco que corre por una playa azul.

La combinación perfecta para el sonido

Más información

Obtén más información sobre LG TVs & Barras de Sonido

El entretenimiento en casa llega a un nuevo nivel con los televisores LG. Gracias a sus diseños elegantes y tecnología de punta disfrutarás imágenes con colores y detalles insuperables. Te invitamos a conocer los televisores más premiados del mundo.

Explora la amplia oferta de televisores LG