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OLED evo
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Combos TV LG
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Accesorios de TV
Soundbar para teatro en casa

Televisión y Soundbars

Explora la amplia colección de TV inteligentes, con pantallas de tamaño estándar y pantallas ultragrandes. Encuentra los mejores productos para tus necesidades, como nuestras AI TV, LG Soundbar y más.

Descubre qué hace que las LG TV sean excepcionales

Una serie de productos OLED alineados en formación. También se observa el emblema “OLED TV, número uno del mundo durante 12 años”.

Innovación OLED

Más información
Una serie de LG TV inalámbricas alineadas en formación.

True Wireless

Más información
LG QNED TV alineadas en formación.

Lo nuevo de QNED evo

Más información
Dos pantallas diferentes mostrando características distintas. Una pantalla muestra el LG AI Magic Remote con un texto debajo que dice “webOS para IA”. La otra pantalla muestra el procesador alpha 11 AI Gen2 iluminado, con un texto debajo que dice “Procesador alpha AI”.

AI TV

Más información

Descubre la LG TV ideal para ti

Un gráfico de motor de búsqueda muestra el texto “Guía de compra de LG TV”. Un globo de diálogo contiene varios términos, incluidos “AI TV”, “4K TV”, “QNED evo” y “OLED evo”.

Un gráfico de motor de búsqueda muestra el texto “Guía de compra de LG TV”. Un globo de diálogo contiene varios términos, incluidos “AI TV”, “4K TV”, “QNED evo” y “OLED evo”.

Elige la mejor LG TV para tus necesidades

Elige la mejor LG TV para tus necesidades Más información

Explora nuestra amplia variedad de televisiones

Descubre un valor infinito con LG TV

Conoce la Soundbar de gama alta que tu LG TV se merece

Más información

Explora el lienzo digital OLED preferido por los artistas

Más información

Busca las ofertas y los paquetes exclusivos de LG

Ofertas por tiempo limitado

Aprovecha estas ofertas y ahorra al comprar una LG TV.

Paquetes especiales

Obtén más por menos cuando eliges un paquete de LG TV. 

Una familia sentada riendo mientras el abuelo apunta con el control remoto.

Una familia sentada riendo mientras el abuelo apunta con el control remoto.

Ve la visión de la pantalla de LG

Ve la visión de la pantalla de LG Más información

Preguntas frecuentes​ ​

P.

¿Cómo afecta el tamaño de la pantalla la experiencia de visualización en un televisor?

R.

El tamaño de la pantalla afecta la inmersión y la comodidad visual. Pantallas más grandes pueden proporcionar una experiencia cinematográfica más envolvente, pero es importante considerar la distancia de visualización óptima para evitar fatiga ocular o pérdida de calidad de imagen.

P.

¿Qué es la resolución de un televisor y cómo afecta la calidad de la imagen?

R.

La resolución se refiere al número de píxeles en la pantalla, determinando la nitidez y detalle de la imagen. Las resoluciones comunes incluyen HD (720p), Full HD (1080p), 4K UHD (2160p) y 8K (4320p), con una mayor resolución que ofrece una imagen más nítida y detallada.

P.

¿Qué es la tasa de refresco en un televisor y por qué es importante?

R.

La tasa de refresco se refiere a la frecuencia con la que se actualiza la imagen en la pantalla por segundo, medida en Hertz (Hz). Una tasa de refresco más alta, como 60Hz o 120Hz, puede reducir el desenfoque de movimiento y mejorar la experiencia de visualización, especialmente para contenido rápido como deportes o juegos.

P.

¿Cuáles son las principales características a considerar al elegir un televisor?

R.

Al elegir un televisor, es importante considerar la resolución, el tamaño de la pantalla, la tecnología de pantalla (como OLED, QLED o LCD), la tasa de refresco, las opciones de conectividad, las características inteligentes y el presupuesto disponible para obtener la mejor experiencia de visualización.

Conviértete en LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas que ofrece la afiliación gratuita como LG Member,
desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivas.

Iniciar sesiónCrea tu Cuenta

Descuento para LG Members

Regístrate como miembro de LG Members y disfruta un 8% de descuento de bienvenida en tu primera compra a través de www.lg.com/co 1

 

1. Únete hoy a LG Members y comienza a aprovechar beneficios y promociones especiales diseñadas para acompañarte en cada compra. El beneficio es personal e intransferible, NO acumulable y estará vigente mientras la política de afiliación de LG permanezca activa. LG se reserva el derecho de modificar o cancelar este beneficio.

Instalación Gratuita

¡Nos encargamos de la instalación! 2.

2. Instalación gratuita: Al comprar productos, tendrás derecho a la instalación gratuita de determinados productos, aplica *Términos y Condiciones.

El servicio de instalación gratuita consiste en conectar el suministro eléctrico, el suministro de agua y la conexión de aguas residuales. (Si se encuentra disponible con el producto)  En ningún caso LG incluirá la instalación, colocación o montaje mural de televisores.  No se llevará a cabo ninguna otra actividad, como montar o desmontar muebles o estanterías, colocar cables u otras conexiones eléctricas o tomas de corriente, y/u obras civiles.

Envío gratuito

Disfruta de envíos gratuitos en todos los pedidos de LG.com 3.

3. Envío gratuito: Los productos sólo se pueden entregar en direcciones dentro de Colombia , aplica *Términos y Condiciones.
Para nuestros productos Premium tenemos Servicio especial de entrega en 2 días hábiles aplica única y exclusivamente para la Ciudad de Bogotá, para mas detalle aqui

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para apoyarte en todo lo que necesites.

Recibe asistencia

*El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto. 

**Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y es posible que algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios varíen según el modelo. 

***Las actualizaciones se encuentran disponibles para los modelos lanzados en 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.