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Parlantes Bluetooth
Torres de Sonido
Barras de Sonido
Soundbar para teatro en casa

Mejora el entretenimiento de tu hogar con las torres de sonido

Complementa tus torres de sonido LG con los siguientes productos:

¿Por que elegir nuestros parlantes?

Explora guías y reseñas de parlantes. Encuentra el modelo perfecto para disfrutar de un sonido de calidad en cualquier lugar.

Imagen del XL7S con ánimo de fiesta

Imagen del XL7S con ánimo de fiesta

LG XBOOM XL7S

Suena con determinación
y se reproduce a viva voz

Anima la fiesta con LG XBOOM XL7S

Suena extraordinariamente alto y además cuenta con varios sistemas de entretenimiento

Suena con determinación <br>y se reproduce a viva voz Más informaciónSuena con determinación <br>y se reproduce a viva voz Comprar Aquí
Imagen de XBOOM que muestra los bajos

Sonido potente

Lo suficientemente potente como para darle fuerza a tu fiesta

Imagen del XBOOM que muestra el modo Karaoke

Iluminación con anillos de varios colores

Anímate a celebrar más con la iluminación de anillos

Imagen del XBOOM con un teléfono inteligente que muestra su capacidad de conexión

Iluminación dinámica de píxeles

El arte de los píxeles aporta ondas de diversión

Una imagen de la XG2T colocada sobre la roca con una cascada.

Una imagen de la XG2T colocada sobre la roca con una cascada.

LG XBOOM GO XG2T

Impulsa tus aventuras del día a día

Llévatela y ponte en marcha. Sumérgete en un sonido potente con nuestra bocina compacta.

Impulsa tus aventuras del día a día Más informaciónImpulsa tus aventuras del día a día Comprar ahora
Imagen de la XG2T sobre la roca con íconos de normas militares.

Estándares militares

Resistencia de grado militar, firme por todas partes

Imagen de la XG2T sujetada en la bicicleta.

Cordón ajustable

Sujeta la bocina y disfruta del aire libre

Imagen de la XBOOM Go para mostrar el grado de protección IP67 contra el agua y el polvo

IP67

Le encantan las aventuras al aire libre

Una perspectiva aérea del altavoz central de arriba de la barra de sonido LG activado.

Una perspectiva aérea del altavoz central de arriba de la barra de sonido LG activado.

Barra de sonido LG 

Te presentamos la barra de sonido
de primer nivel que se merece tu televisor LG

El televisor LG y la barra de sonido LG aparecen en una habitación osucra mientras se reproduce una interpretación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras salen disparadas hacia arriba y hacia delante desde la barra de sonido.

Canal de activación del sonido central superior 

Paisajes sonoros que te sitúan en su epicentro

El TV LG, la barra de sonido LG, los altavoces traseros y un altavoz de graves aparecen en el salón de un rascacielos, reproduciendo una interpretación musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y los altavoces traseros, lo que forma un bucle alrededor del sofá y la sala de estar. Un altavoz de graves crea un efecto sonoro desde abajo.

Sonido envolvente 9.1.5ch

Un sonido cautivador envolvente

TV LG y barra de sonido LG en una sala de estar reproduciendo una actuación de orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras salen disparadas hacia arriba y hacia delante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el altavoz de graves crea un efecto sonoro desde la parte inferior.

WOW Orchestra

Suena en armonía con tu televisor LG

Preguntas frecuentes​

P.

¿Qué son las torres de sonido LG y en qué se diferencian de los altavoces tradicionales?

R.

Las torres de sonido son dispositivos de audio altos e independientes diseñados para ofrecer sonido de alta fidelidad. Se diferencian de los altavoces tradicionales principalmente en el diseño y el rendimiento. Los parlantes cuentan con múltiples controladores para un amplio rango de frecuencia y un sonido robusto.

P.

¿Cuáles son los principales beneficios de utilizar torres de sonido LG en el hogar?

R.

Las torres de sonido LG ofrecen varias ventajas, incluida una salida de sonido potente y dinámica, una respuesta de graves mejorada y una claridad de audio superior. Su diseño vertical permite una mejor dispersión del sonido y una experiencia auditiva más inmersiva ideal para el hogar.

P.

¿Las torres de sonido LG son adecuadas para espacios pequeños?

R.

Las torres de sonido LG son modelos que suelen ocupar menos espacio y, al mismo tiempo, ofrecen el potente rendimiento sonoro característico de las torres más grandes. Es importante elegir un modelo que coincida con la acústica y el tamaño de tu habitación para evitar sobrecargar el espacio.

P.

¿Cómo ubicar las torres de sonido LG para obtener el mejor rendimiento de audio?

R.

Para lograr un rendimiento de audio óptimo, ubica las torres de sonido al menos a unos metros de distancia de las paredes y esquinas para reducir los reflejos de los graves y mejorar la claridad del sonido. Además, inclínalo hacia el centro de la habitación para distribuir mejor la proyección del sonido. 

P.

¿Las torres de sonido LG requieren mantenimiento?

R.

Las torres de sonido LG requieren un mantenimiento mínimo, solo es necesario quitar el polvo con regularidad y limpiar ocasionalmente las rejillas de los altavoces y los controladores para mantener la calidad del sonido. Además, verifica que las conexiones estén seguras o si hay signos de desgaste en los controladores. 

Conviértete en LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas que ofrece la afiliación gratuita como LG Member,
desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivas.

Iniciar sesiónCrea tu Cuenta

Descuento para LG Members

Regístrate como miembro de LG Members y disfruta un 8% de descuento de bienvenida en tu primera compra a través de www.lg.com/co 1

 

1. Únete hoy a LG Members y comienza a aprovechar beneficios y promociones especiales diseñadas para acompañarte en cada compra. El beneficio es personal e intransferible, NO acumulable y estará vigente mientras la política de afiliación de LG permanezca activa. LG se reserva el derecho de modificar o cancelar este beneficio.

Instalación Gratuita

¡Nos encargamos de la instalación! 2.

2. Instalación gratuita: Al comprar productos, tendrás derecho a la instalación gratuita de determinados productos, aplica *Términos y Condiciones.

El servicio de instalación gratuita consiste en conectar el suministro eléctrico, el suministro de agua y la conexión de aguas residuales. (Si se encuentra disponible con el producto)  En ningún caso LG incluirá la instalación, colocación o montaje mural de televisores.  No se llevará a cabo ninguna otra actividad, como montar o desmontar muebles o estanterías, colocar cables u otras conexiones eléctricas o tomas de corriente, y/u obras civiles.

Envío gratuito

Disfruta de envíos gratuitos en todos los pedidos de LG.com 3.

3. Envío gratuito: Los productos sólo se pueden entregar en direcciones dentro de Colombia , aplica *Términos y Condiciones.
Para nuestros productos Premium tenemos Servicio especial de entrega en 2 días hábiles aplica única y exclusivamente para la Ciudad de Bogotá, para mas detalle aqui

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