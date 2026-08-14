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Todo Barras de Sonido
Soundbars de cine en casa
Soundbars con subwoofer
Soundbars todo en uno

Descubre las mejores barras de sonido LG para el audio de tu hogar

Acompaña tus barras de sonido LG con alguno de los siguientes productos

¿Por qué nuestras barras de sonido LG son la mejor opción de audio?

Descubre todos los beneficios de tener una barra de sonido LG en tu hogar. Explora las multiples funciones y configuraciones para vivir una experiencia inmersiva con el sonido. 

Televisor con barra de sonido LG en Sala de estar

Televisor con barra de sonido LG en Sala de estar

Disfruta de una experiencia inmersiva con tu TV LG y una
Barra de Sonido LG

TV + Soundbar LG Mejor Juntos

Disfruta de una experiencia inmersiva con tu TV LG y una <br>Barra de Sonido LG ¡Compra Ahora!Disfruta de una experiencia inmersiva con tu TV LG y una <br>Barra de Sonido LG ¡Conoce más!
Sonido sincronizado

 

Podrás escuchar de manera simultánea el sonido de tu TV y de la Barra de Sonido, así creas un ambiente inmerso combinado el sonido de ambos dispositivos.

Controla todo desde tu TV

 

Es un método fácil e intuitivo de controlar configuraciones y modos de sonido de tu Barra de Sonido desde tu TV, así solo neesitarás un control para tener un gran sonido.

Conexión sin cables

 

El TV y la Barra de Sonido LG cuentan con una conexión inalámbrica de alta calidad, sincronizando y potenciando el sonido de los dispositivos, así se crea la atmósfera ideal para ver películas.

Imagen del XL7S con ánimo de fiesta

Imagen del XL7S con ánimo de fiesta

LG XBOOM XL7S

Suena con determinación
y se reproduce a viva voz

Anima la fiesta con LG XBOOM XL7S

Suena extraordinariamente alto y además cuenta con varios sistemas de entretenimiento

Suena con determinación <br>y se reproduce a viva voz Más informaciónSuena con determinación <br>y se reproduce a viva voz Comprar Aquí
Imagen de XBOOM que muestra los bajos

Sonido potente

Lo suficientemente potente como para darle fuerza a tu fiesta

Imagen del XBOOM que muestra el modo Karaoke

Iluminación con anillos de varios colores

Anímate a celebrar más con la iluminación de anillos

Imagen del XBOOM con un teléfono inteligente que muestra su capacidad de conexión

Iluminación dinámica de píxeles

El arte de los píxeles aporta ondas de diversión

Una imagen de la XG2T colocada sobre la roca con una cascada.

Una imagen de la XG2T colocada sobre la roca con una cascada.

LG XBOOM GO XG2T

Impulsa tus aventuras del día a día

Llévatela y ponte en marcha. Sumérgete en un sonido potente con nuestra bocina compacta.

Impulsa tus aventuras del día a día Más informaciónImpulsa tus aventuras del día a día Comprar ahora
Imagen de la XG2T sobre la roca con íconos de normas militares.

Estándares militares

Resistencia de grado militar, firme por todas partes

Imagen de la XG2T sujetada en la bicicleta.

Cordón ajustable

Sujeta la bocina y disfruta del aire libre

Imagen de la XBOOM Go para mostrar el grado de protección IP67 contra el agua y el polvo

IP67

Le encantan las aventuras al aire libre

Preguntas frecuentes​

P.

¿Cuáles son las ventajas de elegir una barra de sonido LG sobre un sistema de sonido tradicional?

R.

Las barras de sonido LG ofrecen un diseño optimizado, facilidad de instalación y un tamaño compacto, lo que las hace ideales para cualquier habitación en tu hogar. Además, cuenta con una tecnología avanzada de audio para una experiencia inmersiva. 

P.

¿Puede una barra de sonido LG mejorar la calidad de audio de mi televisor?

R.

Los parlantes integrados del televisor suelen tener un tamaño y una potencia limitados, lo que genera una calidad de sonido regular. Las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas específicamente para ofrecer un sonido más completo con mayor claridad y graves más profundos.

P.

¿Las barras de sonido LG ofrecen configuraciones de sonido personalizables para adaptarse a diferentes preferencias?

R.

Las barras de sonido LG vienen con configuraciones de sonido personalizables, incluidos modos de audio preestablecidos para películas, música y diálogos. Además, cuentan con ajustes manuales de ecualización, lo que permite a los usuarios ajustar las frecuencias graves, agudas y medias para adaptarlas a sus preferencias y a la acústica de la habitación.

P.

¿Cómo elegir la mejor barra de sonido LG según mis necesidades?

R.

LG ofrece una amplia gama de barras de sonido, desde modelos básicos hasta premium, que se pueden ajustar a diferentes necesidades y presupuestos. Encontrarás  conectividad inalámbrica, funciones inteligentes como asistentes de voz y modelos diseñados específicamente para juegos y configuraciones de cine en casa.

P.

¿Qué debo saber sobre el mantenimiento de la barra de sonido LG?

R.

Para mantener tu barra de sonido LG es necesario retirar regularmente el polvo y no debes usar químicos agresivos que puedan dañar el acabado. Además, ubícala en una área bien ventilada.

Conviértete en LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas que ofrece la afiliación gratuita como LG Member,
desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivas.

Iniciar sesiónCrea tu Cuenta

Descuento para LG Members

Regístrate como miembro de LG Members y disfruta un 8% de descuento de bienvenida en tu primera compra a través de www.lg.com/co 1

 

1. Únete hoy a LG Members y comienza a aprovechar beneficios y promociones especiales diseñadas para acompañarte en cada compra. El beneficio es personal e intransferible, NO acumulable y estará vigente mientras la política de afiliación de LG permanezca activa. LG se reserva el derecho de modificar o cancelar este beneficio.

Instalación Gratuita

¡Nos encargamos de la instalación! 2.

2. Instalación gratuita: Al comprar productos, tendrás derecho a la instalación gratuita de determinados productos, aplica *Términos y Condiciones.

El servicio de instalación gratuita consiste en conectar el suministro eléctrico, el suministro de agua y la conexión de aguas residuales. (Si se encuentra disponible con el producto)  En ningún caso LG incluirá la instalación, colocación o montaje mural de televisores.  No se llevará a cabo ninguna otra actividad, como montar o desmontar muebles o estanterías, colocar cables u otras conexiones eléctricas o tomas de corriente, y/u obras civiles.

Envío gratuito

Disfruta de envíos gratuitos en todos los pedidos de LG.com 3.

3. Envío gratuito: Los productos sólo se pueden entregar en direcciones dentro de Colombia , aplica *Términos y Condiciones.
Para nuestros productos Premium tenemos Servicio especial de entrega en 2 días hábiles aplica única y exclusivamente para la Ciudad de Bogotá, para mas detalle aqui

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