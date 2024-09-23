Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Televisor con barra de sonido LG en Sala de estar

Disfruta de una experiencia inmersiva con tu TV LG y una Barra de Sonido LG

 

TV + Soundbar LG Mejor Juntos

Cuando decimos que tu TV y la barra de sonido LG están mejor juntos, es porque, para sentirte parte de la película, se deben combinar lo mejor de dos mundos: la imagen detallada y colorida de los televisores con el sonido inmersivo de las barras de sonido. Entre ambos dispositivos, crean un ambiente sonoro inmersivo en el que los detalles a la hora de disfrutar tu contenido se destacan mucho más, convirtiendo tu hogar en tu sala de cine personal.
 

Aquí te contamos algunos de los principales beneficios de tener este dúo en casa:

Sonido sincronizado

 

Podrás escuchar de manera simultánea el sonido de tu TV y de la Barra de Sonido, así creas un ambiente inmerso combinado el sonido de ambos dispositivos.

Controla todo desde tu TV

 

Es un método fácil e intuitivo de controlar configuraciones y modos de sonido de tu Barra de Sonido desde tu TV, así solo neesitarás un control para tener un gran sonido.

Conexión sin cables

 

El TV y la Barra de Sonido LG cuentan con una conexión inalámbrica de alta calidad, sincronizando y potenciando el sonido de los dispositivos, así se crea la atmósfera ideal para ver películas.

 

Ahora que ya sabes todo lo que puede hacer este dúo, Llévalos juntos para que toda la familia pueda disfrutar de audio y video en gran calidad.

Entra al siguiente enlace y descubre todo lo que tenemos para ti entra aquí.

Combos TV + Barra de Sonido LG