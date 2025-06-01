We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Affectionate Intelligence for YOU
At LG, we’ve been asking ourselves: what should AI exist for?
After much reflection, we’ve found our answer.
For us, AI goes beyond Artificial Intelligence—it’s Affectionate Intelligence.
As AI becomes a part of our daily lives,
it should help create the better life we all deserve.
That’s why LG AI starts with YOU affectionately through
sensing and understanding, further caring for your life.
Discover how Life’s Good with LG AI
- Delightful life
- Effortless life
- Well-cared life
- TV
- Audio
- Appliances
- Air Conditioning
- Computing
Evolves to satisfy your every entertainment need
LG AI TV learns your viewing preferences and understands your lifestyle to optimize every aspect of your TV experience, creating ideal personalized entertainment just for you.
AI Voice ID
AI Search
AI Concierge
AI Chatbot
AI Picture/Sound Wizard
AI Magic Remote
* LG AI features use deep learning-based trained algorithms for real-time image upscaling and sound upmixing.
** All LG webOS 24 TVs feature AI Customization, excluding those without light sensors.
Sounds uniquely right
LG xboom AI analyzes and adjusts sound to suit the genre and space. With AI lighting that enhances the ambiance and harmonizes with your music, you can enjoy sound and vibe uniquely right.
AI Sound
AI Lighting
AI Calibration
* This product is not available yet.
Lighten your every load
LG WashTower AI senses what you’re washing to provide an optimized wash for enhanced fabric care, ensuring that you experience effortless laundry with every load, every time.
AI Wash
AI Dry
* This product will be released gradually in select countries.
** AI sensing is activated when the load is under 6kg.
*** AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
**** AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels.
Comforts with perfectly tuned cooling
LG DUALCOOL AI cares for optimal air, keeping you comfortable while optimizing energy efficiency to help save costs. With LG AI Air, experience perfectly tuned cooling for your comfort.
AI Air
AI kW Manager
* The AI Air can be operated via remote control and ThinQ.
** The AI Air is available in both cooling and heating modes.
*** While using AI Air, the air volume and wind direction are automatically adjusted according to the situation, and AI Air is turned off when the wind direction is changed.
**** When AI Air is activated, the radar sensor detects the location of the occupant and automatically activates the direct/indirect wind.
***** The sensing distance of the radar sensor is up to 5m, and there may be differences in the sensing distance depending on the installation and usage environment of the product.
****** This function works only with models that have radar sensors.
Powers everything you do
LG gram AI empowers your work both online and offline. Securely find and summarize files offline with gram chat on-device, and boost your productivity online with GPT-4o-powered gram chat cloud.
gram Chat On-Device
gram Chat Cloud
* In the initial stages of using the product, some features may not function smoothly. This is due to the nature of on-device AI, which requires time for pre-training to adapt to the user.
* gram Chat On-Device requires indexing tasks to locate content on your PC by combining words with data, which may take some time to yield the desired results.
ThinQ® helps make life happen
A platform for your smart LG appliances and devices, ThinQ puts control and convenience at your fingertips, to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home.
Tell your LG appliance exactly what you need by just saying it out, and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.
Efficient Product Maintenance
Through the LG ThinQ app, check on your LG appliance, download new cycles, monitor cycle usage, and much more.