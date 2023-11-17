About Cookies on This Site

Parlantes Bluetooth
Parlantes 360
Parlantes Gamer
Torres de Sonido
Minicomponentes
Barras de Sonido

Una imagen de la barra de sonido de la serie C de OLED LG

Barra de sonido LG SC9S

Armonía perfecta
entre visión y sonido

Disfruta de un sonido más envolvente con un diseño impecable

Barras de sonido LG

A image of Soundbar USC9S perfectily matches with LG OLED C Series

Barra de sonido LG SC9S

El complemento perfecto
para la serie LG OLED C

Disfruta de un sonido más envolvente con un diseño impecable

Una imagen sobre videojuegos.

WOW Orchestra

Crea un sonido cautivador con el televisor LG y la barra de sonido LG

Una imagen de un televisor en reproducción con una barra de sonido LG en la que se ve el streaming de música HD

Experiencia de sonido envolvente

Disfruta de un sonido de calidad de cine con Dolby Atmos

Una imagen de la barra de sonido LG en la que se aprecia la conectividad

WOW Interface

Controla fácilmente la barra de sonido LG y el televisor LG con un solo control remoto

LG XBOOM

Imagen del XL7S con ánimo de fiesta

LG XBOOM XL7S

Suena con determinación
y se reproduce a viva voz

Anima la fiesta con LG XBOOM XL7S

Suena extraordinariamente alto y además cuenta con varios sistemas de entretenimiento

Imagen de XBOOM que muestra los bajos

Sonido potente

Lo suficientemente potente como para darle fuerza a tu fiesta

Imagen del XBOOM que muestra el modo Karaoke

Iluminación con anillos de varios colores

Anímate a celebrar más con la iluminación de anillos

Imagen del XBOOM con un teléfono inteligente que muestra su capacidad de conexión

Iluminación dinámica de píxeles

El arte de los píxeles aporta ondas de diversión

LG XBOOM Go

Imagen del XG7Q iluminado

LG XBOOM GO XG7Q

Juega, enciende e impulsa

Reproduce música, anima el ambiente y siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go

Imagen de XBOOM Go que muestra la luz encendida

Iluminación del escenario

Destaca el ambiente gracias a la iluminación del escenario

Imagen de XBOOM Go que muestra la iluminación de varios colores

Iluminación de varios colores

Dale color a cada canción

Imagen de XBOOM Go que muestra IP67 resistente al agua y al polvo

IP67

Le encantan las aventuras al aire libre

Obtén más información sobre los parlantes y sistemas de sonido LG

Escucha tu selección de música como se debe con un sistema de sonido LG. Tanto si te gustan los parlantes pequeños y discretos, como aquellos que tienen un diseño clásico y lucen muy bien en tu casa, aquí encontrarás el sistema de sonido perfecto.

Explora ahora la amplia oferta de parlantes y sistemas de sonido de LG