Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Lavado a tu medida

Soluciones para espacios reducidos: Lavadora LG

06/19/2024

 

Ahorra tiempo con su tecnología y espacio con su diseño

Hoy en día los hogares son cada vez más pequeños, por lo que aprovechar cada rincón es indispensable. 

Menos profundidad

 Menos altura  

Más conveniencia

Hoy el espacio destinado para el cuarto de lavado, puede estar incluso dentro de un closet, hall de bienvenida o ser parte de la cocina.

 

Por suerte en LG te hace la vida buena con tecnología que encaja con tus espacios y con las necesidades de lavado de tu familia.

¿Qué modelo de lavadora encaja en tu espacio reducido?

Tecnología alineada con el diseño interior de tu hogar que redescubre
una nueva forma de personalizar tu cuarto de lavado.