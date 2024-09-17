Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Televisores LG NanoCell y QNED

¿Sabes por qué el color nos define”?


09/17/2024

Aquí te contamos más de los televisores LG NanoCell y LG QNED

Nuestros Televisores LG NanoCell y LG QNED están pensados para ser una ventana a la aventura, a la naturaleza, a la arquitectura o a las expresiones artísticas donde el color es el predominante, es así que gracias a nuestra tecnología podemos darte una imagen mucho más libre de impurezas, así tendrás colores realistas sin importar lo que ves en tu TV.

¿Qué puedes encontrarte al elegir uno de nuestros Televisores?

Colores realistas gracias a su filtro de color
Colores vivos, enriquecidos con un brillo superior
Disfruta de cada detalle con color y contraste

para destacar la pasión que te puede generar una aventura, nosotros decimos “el color nos define” para destacar la viveza y la claridad que gracias al color logramos darte en cada escena que ves. 

Conoce más acerca de nuestros Televisores aquí, entra ahora.

Disfruta el color con nuestros TV LG