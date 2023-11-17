About Cookies on This Site

Unidad Montada En La Pared

La unidad de montaje en pared LG es una potente solución de refrigeración y calefacción que puede instalarse de forma rápida y sencilla.

Unidad Montada En La Pared

proporciona un confort optimizado para cualquier tipo de aplicaciones.

Amplio Rango De Operación

Solución ideal para salas de servidores, salas de máquinas y cocinas.

Aleta Desmontable

La aleta es desmontable cuando es necesario, lo que facilita la instalación. El desmontaje o el apoyo adicional de la unidad es innecesario. La instalación puede ser completada por una sola persona con la herramienta de apoyo desarrollada por LG.

Clip De Soporte De Instalación

Un clip de soporte crea un espacio adecuado entre la pared y la unidad para facilitar la instalación.

Alta Eficiencia Energética

Las nuevas unidades montadas en la pared proporcionan una buena eficiencia energética estacional conectada con las unidades exteriores del Inverter Estándar.

Potente Refrigeración Y Calefacción

La abertura del panel frontal reduce la sobrecarga de la entrada de aire. Además, el nuevo y mejorado ventilador inclinado aumenta la cantidad de flujo de aire.

Flujo De Aire Optimizado

Direction of horizontal vane can be adjusted from step 1 to step 6 with full auto swing. This function can cool and heat specific areas much faster.

Enfriamiento Y Calentamiento Rápido

Rápido enfriamiento y calefacción uniforme de aire a alta velocidad para asegurar un óptimo en la habitación en sólo 3 minutos.

Consulta Para Comprar

Por favor, pregunte para comprar si desea más información sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Descarga De Catálogos, Folletos Y Documentos

