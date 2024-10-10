About Cookies on This Site

DUAL Vane Cassette

El sistema de climatización Dual Vane Cassette de LG ofrece una mayor cobertura de ventilación gracias a sus dos aspas individuales. De este modo, no importa dónde esté instalado, puedes personalizar el flujo de aire de forma precisa a tu agrado y climatizar espacios más amplios.

Flujo de aire personalizado con la innovadora paleta DUAL

LG DUAL Vane Cassette utiliza dos paletas individuales para proporcionar un flujo de aire personalizado en cualquier entorno.

¿Por qué LG DUAL Vane? Purificación de aire Control de flujo de aire personalizado ThinQ™ Line de productos
¿Por qué LG DUAL Vane?
Información de compra

Además del control de ángulo fino, el cassette DUAL Vane llena la habitación de aire saludable y fresco con un kit de purificación de aire de filtración de 5 pasos.

Kit de purificación de aire

del polvo ultrafino, bacterias y virus

Elimina polvo ultrafino,bacterias y virus

Certificado por

Purificación de aire para espacios más saludables.

El poderoso sistema de purificación de aire de 5 pasos elimina los gérmenes de olores y el polvo fino PM 1.0. Este filtro puede limpiarse con agua, lo que permite un uso semipermanente.

*El kit de purificación de aire se puede adquirir como opción.

Paso 1

Pre-Filtrado

Captura el polvo fino

Paso 2

Electrificación de polvo

Aumenta la fuerza electrostática de la partícula.Mejora la eficiencia de recolección de filtro

Paso 3

Filtro P 1.0

Elimina hasta el 99% del polvo fino y ultrafino

Paso 4

Filtro para desodorización

La tecnología de absorción de gas de alta eficiencia elimina los olores desagradables y gases nocivos.

Paso 5

Ionizer

Inactiva bacterias y gérmenes

*El rendimiento de eliminación de polvo fino del kit de purificación de aire fue verificado por TUV Rheinland en la prueba No. 60382341 001, basada en el estándar experimental coreano SPS-KACA002-132:2018, para eliminar el 99.99% del polvo fino de 50 nm y 100 nm.
*El rendimiento de eliminación de bacterias y virus fue verificado por TUV Rheinland en la prueba No. 60375745 001, para eliminar el 99,99% de la bacteria Staphylococcus epidermis en 60 minutos y eliminar el 99.4% del virus Pi-X174 en 30 minutos en una cámara de 60m3 y por Intertek en la prueba No. RT20E-S0054 para inactivar el 99% de las bacterias en las superficies.

Limpia de afuera hacia adentro

Safe Plus Insulation es un tratamiento antimicrobiano que se aplica a los componentes de aislamiento interno para evitar el crecimiento de moho y proporciona un flujo de aire más limpio y fresco.

*El aislamiento de Safe Plus se aplicará a los dispositivos a partir de mayo de 2021. Comuníquese con su oficina local de LG para obtener más información sobre los productos.

Aire saludable para espacios amplios

El aire purificado cubre un área aún mayor que la del aire frío. El área de purificación de aire puede cubrir hasta 147m2 para crear un ambiente limpio y saludable incluso en espacios verticales densos como estancias infantiles, escuelas y centros comerciales.

Revisa la calidad del aire de tu edificio en tiempo real.

Puedes revisar y controlar la calidad del aire de todo el edificio con el controlador central o monitorear las unidades en tiempo real con un control remoto, una lámpara de panel LED, un teléfono inteligente.

Fácil instalación

El filtro se acopla al cuerpo de la unidad anterior para facilitar su instalación.

Filtro lavable

Ahorra en el reemplazo del filtro con un filtro semipermanente que es fácil de limpiar

Flujo de aire personalizado con el innovador DUAL Vane

El cassette LG DUAL Vane utiliza dos aletas individuales para proporcionar un flujo de aire personalizado para cualquier entorno.

Cubre espacios amplios

Llega aún más lejos

Flujo de aire más diverso

Flujo de aire personalizado

Una solución para cada espacio. LG DUAL Vane proporciona un flujo de aire óptimo

Flujo de aire indirecto

Evita que el aire de la unidad sople directamente sobre ti.

Oscilación hacia arriba y hacia abajo

Mantiene una temperatura uniforme en cualquier espacio.

Flujo de aire directo

Puede alcanzar hasta 5 m sin ningún componente adicional.

Modo de energía

Lleva tu espacio a la temperatura deseada rápidamente.

Administración por LG ThinQ™

El cassette DUAL Vane se puede monitorear y controlar a través de dispositivos móviles para conservar energía y garantizar una mejor calidad del aire.

Sensor inteligente

Temperatura del suelo

El flujo de aire aumenta hasta que se alcanza la temperatura deseada a nivel del suelo. *El sensor de temperatura del suelo se puede adquirir como opción.

Detección humana

Al detectar la ubicación de las personas, la función de detección humana ajusta el flujo de aire y se apaga automáticamente cuando el espacio no se encuentra ocupado. *El sensor de detección humana puede adquirirse como opción.

Cassette DUAL Vane de 4 vías

Consulta para comprar

Favor de consultar para comprar o para obtener más información sobre el producto, nos pondremos en contacto contigo lo más pronto posible.

Consulta para comprar Conozca Más