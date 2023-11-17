About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Control de Aplicaciones

El controlador de aplicaciones de LG permite una solución de gestión eficiente para varias unidades de su negocio. Ofrece un control de instalaciones rentable para la gestión de edificios.

Control de aplicaciones1

Control de Aplicaciones

Gestión eficaz de varios sistemas de edificios para optimizar el confort interior.

Contáctanos Para Comprar

Sistema Flexible y Ampliable

El sistema de control de LG es capaz de ampliarse a la integración de dispositivos de terceros, desde el control de unidades interiores individuales a través del contacto seco hasta la integración de pequeños BMS a través del módulo ACS IO. Esto permite un control rentable de las instalaciones para la gestión de edificios.

Monitorización de la energía2

Monitorización de La Energía

El PDI (Indicador de distribución de energía) puede distribuir el consumo de energía medido del MULTI V a cada habitación para un control eficaz de la energía.

Control de UTA

Los kits de comunicación de la UTA conectan la unidad exterior de LG a la bobina DX de una unidad de aire acondicionado para un máximo ahorro de costes y suministro de aire fresco.

Línea de controladores de aplicaciones2

Línea de Controladores de Aplicaciones

Información de compra1

Información de Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

Información de Compra Más Información