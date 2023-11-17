About Cookies on This Site

Por qué LG Commercial Display

Por qué LG Commercial Display

LG Commercial Display ofrece una amplia gama de productos y soluciones innovadores que tienen el poder de mover sus corazones y mentes.

Tecnología Innovadora

LG Electronics, un proveedor líder de tecnología electrónica, se destaca por ofrecer soluciones integrales e indispensables para satisfacer sus necesidades. Con nuestra experiencia en investigación y desarrollo para la industria de la señalización digital, LG se enorgullece de brindar acceso a algunos de los productos y tecnologías más avanzados y flexibles.

Tecnología Innovadora Mira la película completa
Propuesta de Valor de LG

LG Commercial Display ofrece una amplia gama de productos y soluciones innovadores que tienen el poder de mover sus corazones y mentes.

El panel más confiable del mercado: tecnología de panel de vanguardia

IPS muestra con precisión la calidad y el color de una imagen en un ángulo de visión ultra amplio de 178 °. No hay caída en la precisión del color ni desviación en la relación de contraste en ángulos amplios. Desde la luz solar intensa hasta los entornos de iluminación más desafiantes, las pantallas están diseñadas para reproducir y mantener la máxima temperatura de color para obtener imágenes realistas.

Innovador bisel uniforme de 0,44 mm

LG finalmente ha presentado el primer bisel delgado del mundo * de menos de 1 mm, el bisel uniforme de 0,44 mm. (* A partir de noviembre de 2018) El bisel delgado como una navaja (0,44 mm BISEL PAR y 0,88 mm BISEL A BISEL) hace que el contenido se vea como la imagen original real al representar un sujeto perfectamente fiel a la forma, sin distorsiones.

UHD que ofrece una claridad superior y detalles nítidos incluso a distancias de visualización cercanas

La tecnología de pantalla UHD con distancias de visualización ultra-cercanas y reproducción de imagen realista permite una simulación de ventana y una alternativa en aplicaciones donde la vista es deficiente o no existen ventanas.

Plataforma inteligente basada en SoC

Para capturar lo mejor de todos los mundos del software de señalización digital, LG ha creado WebOS, una plataforma para experiencias de usuario intuitivas, personalización simple, conexión fácil y administración conveniente. WebOS for Signage también permite una variedad de aplicaciones basadas en web en múltiples plataformas (Linux, Android, iOS, Windows, HTML5).

Señalización digital

SuperSign es un software de gestión todo en uno que permite al usuario controlar una pantalla y un reproductor multimedia y permite crear y distribuir contenido digital. SuperSign incluye el editor de PC del lado del cliente para crear y editar contenido, y el editor web del lado del servidor.

Hotel TV

LG Pro: Centric Smart es la forma más inteligente de controlar y personalizar la TV del hotel. Ofrece herramientas personalizables para optimizar televisores de hoteles con contenido basado en IP, como Web-kit y HTML5. Esto hace posible brindar servicios hoteleros premium sin decodificadores.

Proveedor de claves global1

Proveedor de Claves Global

LGE tiene una sólida red global. Contamos con plantas de fabricación y producción, oficinas de ventas e instalaciones de investigación y desarrollo en 128 países, lo que respalda plenamente nuestro negocio en más de 200 países. Nos esforzamos por cambiar la vida y el negocio de nuestros clientes en todo el mundo con tecnologías y productos innovadores.

Red de servicios B2B en 49 países

Formación y certificación de productos.

Servicio de garantía multinacional

Soporte de ingeniería de ventas local.

Soporte de ingeniería de preventa

Capacitación y soporte técnico piloto.

Paquetes de garantía B2B

Garantía ampliada, cambio rápido, etc.

Historia1

Historia

Nos esforzamos constantemente por encontrar nuevas formas de aprovechar nuestras competencias básicas en los campos de las pantallas y los periféricos digitales para crear soluciones innovadoras, originales y confiables a los problemas creados por las demandas técnicas en rápida evolución en los diversos mercados horizontales B2B.

2016 ~
Lanzamiento de los productos nuevos y exclusivos.
- 86 "ULTRA Stretch con relación 58: 9.
- OLED.
- Smart Hybrid Cooler.

2015
Unidad de negocios de visualización de información, empresa HE.
- Lanzamiento del muro de video de bisel estrecho de mejor clase del mundo.

2014
Unidad comercial de visualización de pantallas comerciales, empresa HE.
- Lanzamiento de la plataforma de señalización webOS.

2012 ~ 2013
Traslado a la unidad de negocio de TI, empresa de entretenimiento en el hogar (HE).
- Lanzamiento de ULTRA HD Large Signage (84 ").

2010 ~ 2011
Unidad comercial de seguridad y visualización comercial, BS Company.

2009
Unidad comercial de visualización comercial, Compañía de soluciones comerciales (BS).

Aplicación para clientes LG C-Display +1

Aplicación para Clientes LG C-Display +

Encuentre la información más reciente sobre productos junto con casos de referencia, configurador OLED / Video Wall e información de contacto de ventas.

Aplicación para Clientes LG C-Display + Visite Nuestra Aplicación Web Aplicación para Clientes LG C-Display + Ir A Descargar La Aplicación