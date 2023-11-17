About Cookies on This Site

Software LG SuperSign

LG Digital Signage se compromete en ofrecer soluciones de tecnología indispensables e integrales con los últimos productos y características digitales personalizados para los requerimientos particulares de los ambientes comerciales.

ID_Software_00_Hero_M02_Standard

Descripción General Del Software de LG Video
Descripción General Del Software de LG

Servidor

SuperSign Lite

Versión gratuita, cuenta de usuario único, aplicación basada en la Web (hasta 50 clientes)
▪ Software de gestión de contenido de señalización básica.
- Cree una programación y distribúyala a través de la red.
- Gestione el jugador.

Más Información

SuperSign W

Versión Premium, cuentas de usuarios múltiples, aplicación basada en la web (hasta 1.000 clientes)
▪ Software de gestión de contenido de señalización avanzada.
- Soporta sincronización de pared de video, etc.

Más Información

Editor

SuperSign Editor

Versión gratuita.
▪ Editor de contenido basado en plantillas para SuperSign W y Lite.

Más Información

Simple Editor

Versión gratuita, cuenta de usuario único.
▪ Software de gestión de contenido de señalización simple.
-Cree contenido y playlist para reproducción vía USB.

Más Información

Media Editor

Versión premium, cuenta usuario único.
▪ Editor profesional.
- Configure el diseño deseado con plantilla.

Más Información

Móvil

SuperSign M

Versión premium, cuentas de usuarios múltiples▪ Software de gestión de contenidos de señalización móvil - Edite y cree una programación y distribuya el contenido via dispositivo móvil.

Más Información

Datos Externos

SuperSign N

Versión premium, cuenta usuario único, aplicación basada en la Web ▪ Extraiga la fuente de datos externos en el contenido SuperSign.

Más Información

Control

SuperSign C

Versión gratuita, cuenta usuario único.
▪ Software de gestión de señalización.
- Control y monitoreo remoto a través de RJ45 y RS232C.

Más Información

SuperSign WB

Versión gratuita, cuenta usuario único.
▪ Software de equilibrio de blancos.
- sensor y cámara.

Más Información

Software LG Structure - Versión Gratuita

Software LG Structure - Versión Con Licencia

ID_01_LGSuperSignSoftware_14_video

Introducción A SuperSign

Las soluciones LG de pared de video prácticamente perfectas hacen que sea posible que existan varios formatos de visualización. Se puede extender fácilmente, lo que le permite generar una atracción efectiva.