LED Interior

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED Signage Interior
Conoce la gama completa de modelos interiores de LG, desde los tonos super finos a los tonos estándar para interior, para distintas aplicaciones. Enriquece la experiencia del cliente con la calidad de imagen superior y la mejor seguridad del mundo.
LG LED Bloc
Con calidad de imagen inigualable y diseño inalámbrico óptimo, amplía las posibilidades de espacio para el negocio en sí mismo.
LG LED Bloc