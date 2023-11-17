LED Interior

About Cookies on This Site

LED Signage Interior

Conoce la gama completa de modelos interiores de LG, desde los tonos super finos a los tonos estándar para interior, para distintas aplicaciones. Enriquece la experiencia del cliente con la calidad de imagen superior y la mejor seguridad del mundo.

Visión clara

Da forma a los momentos envolventes.

Da forma a la experiencia innovadora.

LED Signage de LG es tu plataforma de lanzamiento.

Visión Clara Más Información

Serie Virtual Production

LG LED Bloc

Serie Todo en Uno

Serie Essential de Pixel Fino

Serie Ultra Delgada

Serie Alto Brillo

Serie Digital Floor

Serie Versatile

Serie Compact

Serie de Producción Virtual

Con una calidad de imagen más optimizada y funciones de fácil instalación, la serie Virtual Production de LG ayuda a crear obras más realistas.

Serie Virtual Production Más Información

Con calidad de imagen inigualable y diseño inalámbrico óptimo, amplía las posibilidades de espacio para el negocio en sí mismo.

Más Información

Serie Todo en Uno

La serie LED Todo en uno de LG posee pantallas grandes de 136 pulgadas y 130 pulgadas que se ofrecen como un paquete todo en uno, que incluye un controlador integrado. Logra una mayor concentración y participación con las pantallas inmersivas sin biseles.

Serie Todo en Uno Más Información

Serie Essential de Pixel Fino

La Serie Essential de Pixel Fino ofrece una caja de unidad con relación de aspecto de 16:9, junto con un diseño de gabinete ligero y capacidad de mantenimiento frontal para una instalación y mantenimiento fácil.

Serie Essential de Pixel Fino Más Información
Serie Ultra Delgada

La Serie Ultra Delgada se adapta de forma natural al espacio y ofrece a los clientes un contenido fluido y preciso con una profundidad ultradelgada, que es la mayor ventaja del producto.

Serie Ultra Delgada Más Información
Serie Alto Brillo

Las pantallas de Alto Brillo juegan un papel clave en muchas industrias, incluida la de restaurantes de servicio rápido (QSR) y retails. Ofrece una excelente visibilidad en condiciones de luz solar directa o semi-solar. La tecnología LED de LG proporciona un ajuste personalizado para los requisitos de espacio específicos, la pantalla se basa en la plataforma webOS que puede maximizar la practicidad a través de la integración con varias soluciones.

Serie Alto Brillo Más Información
Serie Digital Floor

La serie Digital Floor ofrece una experiencia única a nuestros clientes no solo para juegos interactivos, sino también para producción virtual que permite que los contenidos aparezcan en la parte inferior con tecnología LED de LG.

Serie Digital Floor Más Información
Serie Versatile

La Serie Versatile se puede instalar con facilidad en diversos espacios interiores como una solución para la renta. Facilita el mantenimiento sencillo ya que no requiere herramientas adicionales para reemplazar los módulos LED o unidades de energía/datos. Se brinda una opción de esquina de 90° para una instalación de ángulo derecho sin problemas.

Serie Versatile Más Información
Serie Compact

La serie Compact está diseñada no solo para la instalación fija, sino también para renta, puesta en escena, espacios amplios y usos en eventos. Cuenta con cajas de unidad que se unen de forma magnética y con sistemas de fijación rápida para facilitar la instalación rápida.

Serie Compact Más Información
Descargar: Comunicación interior de LED

Ofrece una experiencia de simulación de AR y una propuesta automatizada.

Descarga Ahora