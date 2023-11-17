About Cookies on This Site

Conducto Empotrado En El Techo

El conducto empotrado en el techo de LG es una solución de refrigeración y calefacción oculta que proporciona un control óptimo de la temperatura sin afectar a la estética interior.

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Conducto Empotrado En El Techo

Solución de refrigeración invisible adecuada para aplicaciones con requisitos estéticos en el interior.

Características
Contáctanos Para Comprar
Operation for Multiple Rooms

Funcionamiento En Múltiples Estancias

Utilizando un conducto en espiral (empotrado o flexible) y una cámara de chorro, es posible hacer funcionar simultáneamente la refrigeración y calefacción de varias habitaciones.

E.S.P. Control

Control De Esp

La función de control de la presión estática externa (ESP) puede hacer que el caudal de aire se controle fácilmente con el mando a distancia. El motor BLDC puede controlar la velocidad del ventilador y el caudal de aire independientemente de la presión estática externa. No se necesitan accesorios adicionales para controlar el flujo de aire.

Two Thermistors Control

Control De Dos Termistores

Utilizando un conducto en espiral (empotrado o flexible) y una cámara de chorro, es posible hacer funcionar simultáneamente la refrigeración y calefacción de varias habitaciones.

concealed_Two-Thermistors-Control_20112017_D_1511158810594

Altura Minimizada

Los nuevos conductos semiestáticos proporcionan una solución ideal para la instalación en espacios limitados.

Flexible Installation

Instalación Flexible (Solo Conducto De Baja Estática)

El nuevo conducto de baja estática permite la entrada de aire en la parte trasera o inferior en condiciones de instalación.

Línea Conducto empotrado en el techo1

Línea Conducto Empotrado En El Techo

[PC]Inquiry To Buy_1516267890119

Información De Compra

Solicite la información de compra para obtener más detalles sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto con usted pronto.

