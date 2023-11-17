About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Pantalla Comercial

LG transformará tu negocio y te permitirá experimentar un nuevo nivel de creatividad con la señalización de la pantalla de información. LG revolucionará la forma de hacer negocios.

LG MAGNIT

LG Magnit

La pantalla Micro LED de LG redefine la experiencia

del cine en casa de lujo.

LG Magnit Descubre Más

hotels_cat_desktop

Conoce un portafolio de soluciones diferenciales hechas a la medida para cada espacio de tu hotel.

Conoce un portafolio de soluciones diferenciales hechas a la medida para cada espacio de tu hotel. Más Información

alt="information-display-cat-d"

¿Te Gustaría Conocer lo Último en Cartelería Digital para Impulsar tu Negocio?

Descubre con LG Business Solutions novedosas soluciones y nuevas herramientas tecnológicas enfocadas en el canal empresarial.﻿

Conoce el amplio portafolio de señalización LED para interiores y exteriores de LG, tenemos soluciones de visualización envolvente para distintas aplicaciones.

Conoce el amplio portafolio de señalización LED para interiores y exteriores de LG, tenemos soluciones de visualización envolvente para distintas aplicaciones.

Conoce el amplio portafolio de señalización LED para interiores y exteriores de LG, tenemos soluciones de visualización envolvente para distintas aplicaciones. solicita información

Make your<br>Business and Life<br>more One:derful2

Make Your Business And Life More One:Derful

Verdadera innovación detrás de nuevas dimensiones.

Make Your Business And Life More One:Derful Descubre Ahora

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual

Ajuste Como un Profesional

Un viaje en dirección a ediciones precisas y efectos visuales profesionales.

Ajuste Como un Profesional Descubre Ahora

LG Digital Connect Showroom Virtual

LG Digital Showroom Virtual 

LG Digital Showroom Virtual  Descubre Ahora

LG BLOC

Verdadera Innovación Tras Simplicidad

Verdadera Innovación Tras Simplicidad Descubre Ahora

TV Comercial

Pantalla comercial

Innovación para una Vida Mejor.

Tu elección en una solución de señalización digital y televisión comercial tiene el poder de influir profundamente en tus clientes.

Innovación para una Vida Mejor. Más Información

Producto

Cartelería Digital

Señalización digital

OLED Signage

OLED Signage

LED Signage

LED Signage

Commercial TV

TV comercial

LG Supersign Software

LG SuperSign Software

Industrias

Industrias

Haz tus negocios increíbles junto a LG1

Make Your Business And Life More One:Derful

Make Your Business And Life More One:Derful Descubre Ahora

Accesorios1

Especial

Experimenta la eficacia y el entretenimiento de las Señalizaciones especiales de LG, diseñadas para los requisitos particulares del entorno comercial.

Especial Más Información

Interactivo1

Interactivo

Solución de colaboración todo en uno para reuniones eficaces, con tecnología táctil avanzada y sistema en chip de alto rendimiento.

Interactivo Más Información

Alto brillo1

Alto Brillo

Con una visibilidad extraordinaria y un rendimiento confiable, la solución perfecta para mostrar tanto la publicidad como la información.

Alto Brillo Más Información

Video Wall1

Video Wall

La pared de video casi perfecta ofrece una experiencia artística y multisensorial para sumergir a los espectadores.

Video Wall Más Información

LED Signage1

LED Signage

La amplia cartera de señalización LED para interiores y exteriores de LG ofrece soluciones de visualización envolvente para varias aplicaciones.

LED Signage Más Información

Soluciones por industria

SOFTWARE

Descubre1

Supersign CMS

Solución integrada para la creación y administración de contenidos digitales.

Descubre2

Supersign Control+

Solución integrada para la creación y administración de contenidos digitales.

Descubre3

Signage 365 Care

Solución integrada para la creación y administración de contenidos digitales.

Catálogos/Dimensiones

Catálogos/Dimensiones

Manual

Manual

Software

Software

Video

Video

Supersign2

TV Comercial

Con LG Pro: Con la solución de TV y señalización Centric para hoteles, los administradores pueden crear contenidos personalizados para la atención de los huéspedes de forma más simple y fácil.

TV Comercial Más Información

<br>1

Ofrece una experiencia de simulación de AR y una propuesta automatizada.

Más Información

Facebook

Facebook

Youtube

Youtube

LinkedIn

LinkedIn

Twitter

Twitter

Soporte y Servicio de Productos LG

Obtenga respuestas a sus preguntas acerca de la configuración del producto, uso y cuidado, temas de reparación y mantenimiento. Podemos ayudar.