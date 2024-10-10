About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

A su alrededor hay cuatro dispositivos más pequeños conectados, que representan diferentes componentes de un sistema HVAC. El fondo es oscuro con un patrón de rejilla.

Kit de AHU

LG Air Handling Unit, operada con un kit de comunicaciones que controla el kit EEV, proporciona un ambiente interior fresco y agradable, y se integra con las unidades exteriores de LG. LG AHU brinda un ambiente cómodo al controlar tanto el aire de retorno como el de suministro.

Compatibilidad con LG Ahorro de energía Varias opciones de enlace Gama de productos
Compatibilidad con LG
Contáctanos

Compatibilidad flexible con la solución HVAC de LG

El sistema LG MULTI V se conecta perfectamente con la batería DX de una Air Handling Unit, con lo que suministra aire fresco y acondicionado, a la vez que ofrece múltiples opciones de control que garantizan una comunicación fluida a través de señales de contacto.

Diagrama de un sistema HVAC de LG que incluye unidades exteriores, un kit EEV, una AHU y una unidad interior, interconectados mediante tuberías de líquido, tuberías de gas, cables de comunicación y tuberías de refrigerante.

1) Para obtener información sobre productos HVAC de LG compatibles, contacta a tu oficina local.

Optimización de la operación de control de aire

DX de AHU es una unidad de bomba de calor de unidad de tratamiento de aire que integra el kit de comunicación de AHU, el kit EEV y las tecnologías MULTI V, para ofrecer aire acondicionado durante todo el año para ambientes interiores y exteriores.

O vídeo mostra operações sazonais de HVAC. O fluxo de ar passa pelos dutos em um escritório moderno, ilustrando como o ar fresco, de insuflamento, de retorno e de exaustão é gerenciado em todas as estações.

Opciones de enlace de control

AHU se puede conectar a diversos enlaces de control, como controladores remotos individuales, el sistema de control central de LG o el control por contacto (ejecución) mediante conexión directa con DDC y Modbus RTU.

La imagen ilustra las opciones de control de un sistema HVAC de LG. Un Central Controller o un controlador remoto puede gestionar espacios interiores individuales, con conexiones a la AHU y a las unidades exteriores.

El diagrama muestra las conexiones entre el controlador remoto, el espacio interior, la AHU, la batería DX, el controlador de la AHU y la unidad exterior.

Un diagrama que muestra un sistema de automatización de edificios con varios componentes conectados a través de Modbus. El sistema incluye un DDC local, un controlador de la AHU, una unidad exterior y un controlador remoto.

Gama de productos

Comunicación Kit (PAHCMR0000)

• Controlador de temperatura para aire de retorno

• Varias combinaciones de unidades interiores LG VRF con una o múltiples AHU

• LG Central Controller es compatible

Comunicación Kit (PAHCMS0000)

• Controlador de temperatura para aire de suministro (descarga)

• Control de demanda (capacidad) para la temperatura del aire de suministro mediante entrada de 0-10V desde el DDC

• LG Central Controller es compatible

Kit EEV

• Varias combinaciones de unidades interiores LG VRF y el kit de comunicación para AHU

• Compuesto por una placa de acero galvanizado de color gris cálido

• Controlado con un controlador remoto cableado (opcional)

Descubre más sobre el kit LG AHU

Descargar recursos

Aquí podrás descubrir más información y ver los catálogos de los productos y los manuales de instalación. 

Ver todos los recursos

Asistencia técnica

Utiliza los recursos y la asistencia que ofrecemos para ayudar a tu empresa a mantenerse un paso por delante.

Ver todos los tipos de asistencia

Blog sobre unidades de climatización

En nuestro blog podrás leer los últimos artículos y noticias, entre otras cosas.

Ver todos los artículos

Dos ventanas holográficas virtuales de “chat” y “contáctanos” flotan al lado de un computador portátil y se ven unas manos detrás de ellas.

Contáctanos

Si necesitas más información sobre un producto, cuéntanos y te contactaremos.

Contáctanos Contáctanos