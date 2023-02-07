About Cookies on This Site

Visita de Embajadores de Marca de Brasil

07/02/2023

El pasado 20 de Junio tuvimos la visita a nuestro LG Business Solutions Center...

El pasado 20 de Junio tuvimos la visita a nuestro LG Business Solutions Center, ubicado en la ciudad de Panamá, los embajadores de Marca para la categoría de Aires Acondicionado de Brasil.

 

Estos embajadores son los líderes de opinión y representan un pilar muy importante para la unidad de negocio de aires acondicionados de la subsidiaria de Brasil, específicamente encargados de promover proyectos de la línea comercial ligera.

 

Dentro de la línea de productos que LG tiene para este tipo de proyecto se encuentran: Multi V S, Multi Split, single CAC (1 a 1).

Image-02escuadrao-(1)

De pie (de izquierda a derecha): Carlos Djones, Léo Guimarães, Pedro Ribeiro, Kleber França, Arthur Lyra, Job Ney. Sentados (de izquerda a derecha): Roberto Utida, Deivi Homem, Saulo Maia, Rodrigo Rofran, Michael Carvalho.

Dentro de la agenda nuestro equipo de ingeniería de LATAM aprovechó la oportunidad para darle un recorrido en nuestras nuevas instalaciones, LG Business Solutions Center; en donde se demostraron de manera teórica y práctica nuestras principales soluciones de Aire Acondicionado Comercial.

 

Línea Multi Inverter:

 

Las soluciones VRF de LG se encuentran entre las más versátiles y potentes, ofreciendo un sistema rentable y una instalación más fácil. Las soluciones de LG VRF proporcionan una gran experiencia tanto para las unidades interiores como para las exteriores.

Image-03escuadrao-(1)

Línea Single CAC:

 

Los sistemas de aire acondicionado comerciales LG Single Split proporcionan un importante ahorro de energía, una potente refrigeración y un verdadero confort. Estos sistemas de aire acondicionado maximizan la comodidad del usuario para cada negocio.

 

Control y BMS:

 

Las soluciones de control de LG ofrecen una serie de prácticos controles que le permiten establecer la temperatura perfecta para su entorno de trabajo.

 

Además nuestro sistema de manejo de edificio (BMS), Los productos Gateway (BACnet, Modbus y LonWorks) conecta fácilmente los acondicionadores de aire LG y otros sistemas de construcción existentes.

Image-04escuadrao-(1)

Línea comercial pesada:

 

En la que destacan nuestras soluciones de Chillers (Agua Helada) y Rooftop (paquete Inverter).

Image-05escuadrao-(1)

Soluciones de Ventilación:

 

En la que destacan nuestras unidades Split DOAS (Dedicated Outdoor Air System). Que se integran perfectamente con nuestros sistemas VRF.

Image-06escuadrao-(1)

Agradecemos a la subsidiaria de LG Brasil y esperamos que esta no sea la última visita de tan selecto grupo de especialistas.