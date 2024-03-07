About Cookies on This Site

Stretch Signage

Funciones

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encuentra un distribuidor

Stretch Signage

37BH7N-H

Stretch Signage

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Logra que el espacio sobrante cobre vida con la pantalla panorámica 32:9 adaptada al espacio

Hay una BH7N instalada en la sección de pintalabios de una luminosa tienda de cosméticos. Una mujer observa un vívido anuncio en la pantalla panorámica de la BH7N.

* Todas las imágenes que aparecen en esta página tienen únicamente fines ilustrativos.

Una mujer observa un anuncio de espectáculos en una pantalla panorámica con una relación de aspecto de 32:9.

Formato panorámico ampliado 32:9

Se trata de una pantalla panorámica única con categoría de barra 32:9 que aporta mucha más flexibilidad de contenidos que la pantalla convencional de relación 16:9.

Aparece una BH7N instalada en el interior de una heladería, y en la pantalla se proyectan simultáneamente el menú del helado y anuncios publicitarios.

Modo Picture-by-Picture (PBP)

La función Picture-by-Picture (PBP) permite mostrar varios contenidos en una sola pantalla. Resulta muy útil y cómodo enviar varios anuncios o piezas de información al mismo tiempo.

La BH7N aparece instalada en un centro comercial de moda, ocupando por completo el espacio no utilizado, tanto en horizontal como en vertical.

Modo Retrato / Paisaje

La BH7N también se puede utilizar verticalmente, con lo que se puede utilizar de forma flexible en distintos escenarios de instalación/uso, tanto en orientación horizontal como vertical. Se puede utilizar para exposiciones según las características y el tamaño de los espacios que no se utilizan o sobran.

Ángulo personalizable para
adaptarse al nivel de visión del cliente

Con una capacidad de inclinación de 30° cuando se instala a mayor altura, la BH7N mejora la percepción y la satisfacción del cliente.

La BH7N está instalada a una altura superior a la de los ojos, pero inclinada en un ángulo de 30°, lo que garantiza que el contenido de la pantalla sea bien visible.

Alta fiabilidad en entornos de alta humedad

Gracias al revestimiento de la placa de alimentación, el modelo BH7N, optimizado para entornos empresariales, está protegido contra la sal, la suciedad, el polvo de hierro y la humedad, lo que permite un funcionamiento estable.

La placa de alimentación de la BH7N lleva un revestimiento conformado para proteger la pantalla, incluso en ambientes salinos o húmedos.

Pantalla para interiores que ofrece una experiencia visual vívida y nítida

Con un gran brillo de 700 cd/m2, la serie BH7N transmite claramente el contenido y atrae la atención del público, lo que la convierte en la pantalla adecuada para marketing en aeropuertos, tiendas, centros comerciales, etc.

Se utiliza la cadena margarita para gestionar varias pantallas a la vez en el mercado.

* La imagen se ofrece únicamente para comparar.

Gestión de la cadena de margarita

La conexión en cadena de margarita permite reproducir el mismo contenido en varias pantallas de forma cómoda y eficaz con un solo reproductor multimedia. De este modo no es necesario instalar cajas multimedia independientes para cada pantalla, ya que toda la operación se puede controlar con un único reproductor multimedia, lo que en última instancia supone un ahorro de costos durante la instalación.

Se utiliza la cadena margarita para gestionar varias pantallas a la vez en el mercado.

* Puede reproducir contenido multimedia al conectar un HDMI externo.

Alto rendimiento con
LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0 se encuentra disponible en la serie BH7N para una ejecución fluida de diversas tareas. La plataforma de señalización inteligente LG webOS ofrece mayor comodidad al usuario gracias a una interfaz gráfica de usuario intuitiva.*

Varias tareas que se pueden realizar a través de la plataforma inteligente LG webOS aparecen organizadas en la pantalla de la BH7N.

* INTERFAZ GRÁFICA DE USUARIO: Interfaz gráfica de usuario.

* La imagen proporcionada sirve únicamente de referencia.

Supervisión en tiempo real
con LG ConnectedCare

Mantenimiento fácil y rápido con nuestra solución opcional de servicio en la nube LG ConnectedCare*. Controla a distancia el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para diagnosticar fallos y prestar servicios de control remoto, con lo que se garantiza el funcionamiento estable de las empresas de los clientes.

Un empleado de LG supervisa a distancia la pantalla BH7N instalada en el lugar de trabajo de un cliente mediante la solución de supervisión de LG basada en la nube, llamada LG ConnectedCare.

* LG ConnectedCare es el nombre comercial de LG Signage365Care Service. La disponibilidad varía según la región.

SuperSign

SuperSign es una solución de gestión de contenidos integrada e intuitiva que permite disponer de contenidos de señalización digital creativos que se integran de forma organizada en cada espacio, para conectar a los clientes con una amplia gama de servicios a través de experiencias de usuario cómodas. Existen diversas versiones, como SuperSign Cloud, así que descubre la versión que mejor se adapte a ti y disfruta de ella.

El gerente de una tienda de ropa crea anuncios que aparecerán en la pantalla BH7N instalada en la pared de la tienda gracias al software de gestión de contenidos SuperSign.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    37"

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS (ADS)

  • Relación de aspecto

    32:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920x540 (FHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    700 nits (típ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,000:1

  • Dinámica CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    8 bits, 16,7 millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    14ms (G a G)

  • Vida útil

    50.000 horas (mín.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    Sí/Sí

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (2, compatibilidad con HDMI cadena margarita) HDMI1/HDMI2: HDCP 2.2/1.4 HDMI2: ARC

  • Entrada RS232C

    SÍ (1)

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1)

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 Tipo A(1, USB de reproducción automática)

  • Salida de HDMI

    SÍ (1)

  • Salida de audio

    SÍ (1), Altavoz NA (salida de línea de audio)

  • Salida RS232C

    SÍ (1)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Negro

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L/B: 15.6/9.3/9.3/15.6

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    7kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    9kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    922.3 x 288.3 x 43.5 mm (sin IR)

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    400 x 200 mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

    SÍ (retrato/paisaje)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Sincronización RS232C

  • Sincronización de red local

  • PBP

    SÍ(2)

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ(4)

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

    SÍ(máximo 15x15)

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C a 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % a 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    Corriente alterna 100~240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Fuente de alimentación integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    40W↓

  • Máx.

    40W↓

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    136.4 BTU↓/Hr(típ.), 170.6BTU↓/Hr(máx.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    TBD

  • DPM

    0,5 W

  • Apagado

    0,5 W

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Clase “B” / CE / KC

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign WB

  • CMS móvil

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Controlador remoto (incluye 2 pilas ea), cable de alimentación (1,55 m*1), QSG, libro de normas, adaptador de teléfono a RS232C, clip para el cable de alimentación

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Calificación IP

    TBD

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - OLED PRO

  • Gama

    700 nits

Para obtener acceso a más documentación y recursos técnicos, visita la LG B2B Partner Portal.