Smart TV 4K UHD

43UM670H0UA

Smart TV 4K UHD

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Smart TV 4K UHD con Pro:Centric Direct

Un televisor en la pared de un hotel muestra una pantalla brillante y viva.

*55 pulgadas
*Todas las imágenes que aparecen en esta página tienen únicamente fines ilustrativos.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud permite que la solución de gestión de contenidos (CMS) de la empresa sea más fácil de usar y que el sistema funcione en la nube, con lo que se potencia el servicio de la solución de terceros. Además, ofrece varias plantillas de diseño, mejora la recopilación de datos y la plataforma de análisis gracias a un panel atractivo. Además, con las nuevas funciones, LG Channels brinda una forma cómoda de acceder a una amplia gama de contenidos de canales OTT, como canales de TV de difusión, sin necesidad de dispositivos ni suscripciones adicionales. Además, Mobile Application Creator permite simplificar el proceso de configuración de los servicios de conserje en dispositivos móviles en beneficio de los huéspedes. A través de esta función, las solicitudes de los huéspedes se atenderán con una respuesta inmediata.

Una mujer trabaja con Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

Pro:Centric Direct, una solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles, ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, que facilitan la administración remota de servicios y direcciones IP basada en redes con un solo clic. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar fácilmente una interfaz personalizada y administra eficazmente todos los televisores de la habitación. La versión más reciente del PCD proporciona control en la habitación basado en IoT, así como función de control por voz mediante el procesamiento del lenguaje natural (PLN) de LG. Estas funciones de IoT y de voz constituirán tu punto de partida para prepararte para las habitaciones de hotel de próxima generación a través de la inteligencia artificial.

Un hombre gestiona algunos contenidos y ajustes de la TV del hotel mediante la solución Pro:Centric Direct a través de servidor.

*Es posible que algunas funciones no sean compatibles según las versiones de PCD.

Pro:Idiom

La tecnología Digital Rights Management (DRM) proporciona acceso a contenidos premium para contribuir a garantizar una implementación rápida y amplia de la HDTV y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

 

Pro:Idioma para proteger la TV de alta definición y otros contenidos digitales de alto valor.

UM670H se instala armónicamente en la habitación del hotel, y la vista lateral se amplía para que se vea.

Profundidad delgada para un aspecto elegante

Con un diseño delgado, la serie UM670H se integra sin problemas en los interiores, para transmitir una impresión moderna a los huéspedes.

A person is controlling the TV settings with Public display mode.

Modo de pantalla pública (Modo hotel)

Desde la selección de canales hasta el volumen, es posible controlar los ajustes del televisor en las áreas de negocio. Además, permite restablecer los ajustes predeterminados, según sea necesario, en los televisores.

Con la función SoftAP del televisor, puede conectar otros dispositivos, como teléfonos móviles, computadoras portátiles y tabletas.

SoftAP

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (SoftAP) es una función Wi-Fi "virtual" que utiliza el televisor como punto de conexión inalámbrica, lo que permite a los invitados conectar sus propios dispositivos al SoftAP.

* El SoftAP se debe configurar en el menú de instalación después de encender el televisor.
* Screen Share no se puede utilizar al mismo tiempo.

Une femme commande un téléviseur en parlant à une télécommande dotée de la fonctionnalité de reconnaissance vocale.

Reconocimiento de voz

Para una interacción sin problemas y satisfacer a los usuarios, LG ha incorporado la función de reconocimiento de voz al televisor LG UM670H. Esta función permite controlar fácilmente el televisor sin pulsar los botones del control remoto.

* Se necesita Magic Motion Remote (se vende por separado)

